Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City are surging toward a Premier League title following a decisive defeat of Arsenal, but any slip-up could let the Gunners right back in the fight.
In fact, KDB told ProSoccerTalk that every remaining match is ‘do or die’ for City, even after his brace plus assist versus the Gunners made life a bit more simple, albeit no easier, in the quest for a third-straight Premier League title.
Man City has two matches-in-hand on the Gunners and sits two points back of Arsenal. City has seven Premier League matches to play, plus the matter of two UEFA Champions League semifinal legs with Real Madrid.
And De Bruyne and his teammates know that they’re alive for a Premier League/Champions League/FA Cup treble in what would be a charged final three weeks of the season.
It’s asking a lot of City, but can they run the table and make the loudest noise from a Premier League club since their fierce rivals Manchester United did the trick three decades ago?
Read past the jump to see what De Bruyne had to say in the mixed zone following a massive defeat of Arsenal and boost to Man City’s treble hopes, as the Belgian superstar spoke on treble hopes, confidence, and chemistry with Erling Haaland.
Kevin De Bruyne interview: Man City star speaks with ProSoccerTalk
On Erling Haaland and how they combined
“He has been involved before but it depends who you play. He had a bit more space in-behind against Arsenal because they go man-to-man. I think there were more opportunities for me to run into the space if he kept the ball and he did that really well and I think we created enough chances to do that. He played really well.”
“Everybody wants to play these games. We are very fortunate a lot of times to be in this position and it is great to be fighting for these things. We can do that again this season.”
Have time to think about treble?
“It is hard to say because we’ve been close in other years also. When we won all the cups in England and lost in the quarters with Tottenham in the last minute. It happens. it is so hard to think about it anyway because the schedule is so tough. You don’t even have the time to think about what could happen in two weeks because you know in three days you need to be ready 100 percent to play these games. In one way it is good to have such a tight schedule so you don’t have the opportunity to think about these things. It is fun. It is hard. But it is what we want.”
Win gives you confidence to finish off season in a special way?
“We have been playing well the last months. We have been winning most of the games, playing good, defensively we seem solid at the moment. Now it is do or die every game and it is going to be the same on Sunday. We have to win that game. We know that you can’t win today and not win on Sunday. That is it.”
Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?
Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).
For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they regressed and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
The Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series is hosted by Ian Wright and the legendary forward speaks to star players from across the league as well as leading music artists.
It is an intersection of culture, sport, music and life, with Premier League players and musicians uniting to discuss the things closest to them and their journey in football and music to get to where they are today.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Upswinging Crystal Palace and West Ham look to shake off midweek setbacks when they meet at Selhurst Park to kickoff the Premier League weekend (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
West Ham took an early lead over Liverpool before losing 2-1 on Wednesday but had claimed seven of the previous nine points available and sit five points clear of the bottom three.
Meanwhile, Palace dropped a 2-0 decision to Wolves to throw a minor spanner in the works after a run of very positive form under Roy Hodgson drove the Eagles into 12th, eight points clear of the bottom three.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Ham.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been on fire lately, even if not every goal has withstood VAR review! The 24-year-old has played exceptionally well since given a bit more freedom by Roy Hodgson, and says the Eagles have more “belief and confidence in ourselves” under the revered boss.
West Ham will feel it should’ve had a chance from the spot in its 2-1 loss to Liverpool, and David Moyes is finally seeing consistent performances in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. The boss has seen some terrific performances from Declan Rice and Co., and the Irons would love a win that would allow them to turn almost all attention to its European semifinal with AZ Alkmaar.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options