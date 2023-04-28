Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won three in a row and are unbeaten in five heading into this game, as they battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win at West Ham in midweek. Are Liverpool back? It may be a little too early for that but they certainly look a lot more like their old selves.
How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are still struggling defensively but the big story has been their attack regaining form. They have scored 13 goals across their last four games and Cody Gakpo is really settling in nicely, while Mohamed Salah is regaining his best form. There is now a much better balance about this Liverpool side.
Tottenham are all over the place off the pitch but on it Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are doing their best to keep their top four hopes alive. The spirited home draw against Man United was much more like it and if Spurs can grab a big win at Liverpool, they may just edge out Manchester United for fourth.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Hugo Lloris (hip)
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Leicester City, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace, West Ham, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but Leeds and Nottingham Forest are both within one wrong weekend of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high seven teams sit within nine points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in third in the Premier League table and are finishing the season strongly. They won 4-1 at Everton on Thursday and are totally dismantling teams as they look on track to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Newcastle have so many players standing tall and chipping in with incredible goals and assists.
Southampton lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth on Thursday as they are now cut adrift at the bottom of the table and are six points from safety with five games to go. It looks like the Saints are marching down to the Championship and they haven’t won in their last eight games. They can have no complaints with the position they are in as their 11-year stay in the Premier League looks to be over.
How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Newcastle are flying high and have scored 10 goals across their last two games, picking up two-straight wins and they have seven wins in their last eight games. Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy have been instrumental in attack in recent wins and they will fancy their chances of scoring at least another four against a beleaguered Saints side. What a job Eddie Howe has done.
Southampton look down and out and this has been coming. New owners Sport Republic took a massive gamble and signed lots of talented youngsters but Saints have lost 12 games by a single goal this season and despite staying in games they haven’t had the nous to get over the line. Intriguingly they have fared much better against teams in the top half of the table this season.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Mohammed Salisu (hip), Valentino Livramento (fitness), Romain Perraud (knock) | DOUBT: James Ward-Prowse (illness), Armel Bella-Kotchap (knock)