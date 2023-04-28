Red-hot Newcastle host rock-bottom Southampton at St James’ Park on Sunday as the Magpies aim to take another big step towards Champions League qualification.

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in third in the Premier League table and are finishing the season strongly. They won 4-1 at Everton on Thursday and are totally dismantling teams as they look on track to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Newcastle have so many players standing tall and chipping in with incredible goals and assists.

Southampton lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth on Thursday as they are now cut adrift at the bottom of the table and are six points from safety with five games to go. It looks like the Saints are marching down to the Championship and they haven’t won in their last eight games. They can have no complaints with the position they are in as their 11-year stay in the Premier League looks to be over.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Newcastle are flying high and have scored 10 goals across their last two games, picking up two-straight wins and they have seven wins in their last eight games. Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy have been instrumental in attack in recent wins and they will fancy their chances of scoring at least another four against a beleaguered Saints side. What a job Eddie Howe has done.

Southampton look down and out and this has been coming. New owners Sport Republic took a massive gamble and signed lots of talented youngsters but Saints have lost 12 games by a single goal this season and despite staying in games they haven’t had the nous to get over the line. Intriguingly they have fared much better against teams in the top half of the table this season.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Mohammed Salisu (hip), Valentino Livramento (fitness), Romain Perraud (knock) | DOUBT: James Ward-Prowse (illness), Armel Bella-Kotchap (knock)

