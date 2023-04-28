Tale of two halves in Tottenham vs Manchester United draw

By and Apr 28, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham came back from 2-0 down to rescue a 2-2 draw with Manchester United as Ryan Mason made his second interim managerial debut in north London on Thursday.

The result sees Manchester United (60 points) drop to 4th in the Premier League table following Newcastle’s resounding victory over Everton on Thursday, but the Red Devils remain six points clear of both Tottenham (5th) and Aston Villa (6th) with two games in hand on each side.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring after just seven minutes — a point by which Tottenham had already conceded twice to Newcastle on Sunday — and he did it with ease as three defenders in white shirts approached, but never challenged, him as he cut in from the left wing. Sancho used his yard of space to whip a curler inside the far post and take a 1-0 lead.

Manchester United were rarely threatened in the first half, as they held over 60 percent of possession, out-shot Tottenham by a nearly two-to-one ratio (11 to 6), and eventually doubled their lead just before the intermission.

Tottenham had a rare moment of attacking opportunity down one end of the field as Ivan Perisic’s shot was parried away by David de Gea, only for the Red Devils to spring Marcus Rashford into acres of space with one simple ball over the top in the 44th minute. Rashford went past Eric Dier, the last defender standing, and rifled a left-footed finish past Fraser Forster.

The second half represented marked improvement from Spurs, as they pressed and won the ball back higher up the field, and created better scoring chances as a result. Pedro Porro cleaned up a penalty-area scramble to make it 2-1 in the 56th minute, after Harry Kane’s shot was blocked and the ball bounced out to the edge of the box. Porro controlled it with his thigh and uncorked an outside-of-the-foot volley into the corner.

Manchester United were well and truly on the back foot by the time the 79th minute came around, without a shot taken in more than 20 minutes. That’s when Kane chased down a 50-50 ball rolling toward the Man United goal and hooked a cross around two defenders to find Son Heung-min making the late-arriving run to the back post.

Stars of the show

Tottenham vs Manchester United
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Tottenham will be back in action when they visit 7th-place Liverpool (53 points) at Anfield on Sunday (11:30 am ET). Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford earlier on Sunday (9 am ET).

Tottenham vs Manchester United, final score: 2-2

7th minute – Jadon Sancho cuts inside and gives Man United the lead

44th minute – Marcus Rashford runs by Eric Dier and doubles the lead

56th minute – Pedro Porro cleans up to give Tottenham a way back in

79th minute – Son Heung-min hooks Harry Kane’s cross home for 2-2

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Spurs are in turmoil on and off the pitch. Sporting Director Fabio Paratici resigned after his appeal against a worldwide ban from FIFA was rejected just after Antonio Conte was fired and now Stellini is also out. There is real pressure on long-time chairman Daniel Levy from the Spurs fans. On the pitch it has been pretty disastrous for some time. Harry Kane is doing his best to keep Tottenham in the top four conversation but it just isn’t enough. The recruitment last summer wasn’t good enough and although Spurs had a very strong start to the season under Conte, old habits returned and defensively they have been so poor.

Manchester United are still in a comfortable position in the top four hunt, while they are also in the FA Cup final and are looking to win two domestic trophies and qualify for the UEFA Champions League in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge. That would be a very good debut campaign for the Dutchman. However, there is something about this United side which leaves a lingering doubt they could stumble massively at the end of this season. There have been enough heavy defeats away from home this season (Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle and now Sevilla) to leave United’s fans worried about the run-in. That said, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his best and the return of Casemiro in midfield has made a big difference. United are struggling with injuries, especially at the back, and after a long season across four competitions they look a little jaded.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ben Davies (hamstring), Lucas Moura (suspension), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Scott McTominay (knock)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 28, 2023, 6:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leicester City, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace, West Ham, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but Leeds and Nottingham Forest are both within one wrong weekend of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 27

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Crystal Palace vs West Ham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 28, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Upswinging Crystal Palace and West Ham look to shake off midweek setbacks when they meet at Selhurst Park to kickoff the Premier League weekend (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham took an early lead over Liverpool before losing 2-1 on Wednesday but had claimed seven of the previous nine points available and sit five points clear of the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Palace dropped a 2-0 decision to Wolves to throw a minor spanner in the works after a run of very positive form under Roy Hodgson drove the Eagles into 12th, eight points clear of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Ham.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been on fire lately, even if not every goal has withstood VAR review! The 24-year-old has played exceptionally well since given a bit more freedom by Roy Hodgson, and says the Eagles have more “belief and confidence in ourselves” under the revered boss.

West Ham will feel it should’ve had a chance from the spot in its 2-1 loss to Liverpool, and David Moyes is finally seeing consistent performances in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. The boss has seen some terrific performances from Declan Rice and Co., and the Irons would love a win that would allow them to turn almost all attention to its European semifinal with AZ Alkmaar.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joachim Andersen (undisclosed), Nathaniel Clyne (knee)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 28, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest will try to make it back-to-back victories and move further clear of the relegation zone when they take on Brentford in west London on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

After shocking European hopefuls Brighton in a 3-1 victory on Wednesday, Nottingham Forest (30 points) reside outside the relegation zone, in 17th place, with each of the five bottom sides having five games left to play. Brentford (47 points), meanwhile, sit 9th and long since confirmed their place in the Premier League next season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Though they are closing in on a top-half finish in just their second season in the Premier League, times had been hard for Brentford of late — until they trekked across west London to take on scraggly, bottom-half Chelsea on Wednesday. It was a 2-0 victory for Thomas Frank’s side, which had gone winless in their previous six games (0W-3D-3L). Ivan Toney, who needs one more goal to reach the 20-goal mark for the season and has alternated between scoring a goal and not scoring a goal for each of the last six games, did not score in the win over Chelsea.

The midweek victory for Nottingham Forest snapped an 11-game winless skid (0W-3D-8L) for Steve Cooper’s side. Without a win since the start of February, the Reds had fallen into the bottom-three and spent nearly a month there amid their late-season slump. 37 is beginning to look like the magic points number that clubs need to reach to stay up.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Kristoffer Ajer (calf), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neco Williams (head), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Ryan Yates (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)

Brighton vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Apr 28, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton and Hove Albion needs to get back to winning games right away in order to reach its European goals, and in-form Wolves stands in the way at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton was surprised by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday, a sharp setback on what was a possible top-four path.

The eighth-place Seagulls have 49 points and multiple matches-in-hand on Aston Villa (54 points), Liverpool (53), and Spurs (53).

Wolves have won three-of-four Premier League matches and sit 13th after a season mired near the relegation zone.

Julen Lopetegui’s men are eight points clear of 18th-place Leicester City and 12 points behind eighth-place Brighton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Wolves.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Julio Enciso’s been bright for Brighton lately and 18-year-old Facundo Buonanotte scored his first Premier League goal on Wednesday in the loss to Forest.

Wolves are getting the goods from Ruben Neves, week-in, week-out. Charlie Kilman’s been one of the stars at the back and Jose Sa has kept clean sheets in three-of-four (all Wolves wins).

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle), Jason Steele (knock)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin)