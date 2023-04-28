This is a massive decision for Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Blues’ new American owners went all-in on Potter. It has backfired spectacularly as they are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table despite spending eye-watering sums of money in the last two transfer windows.
Things were supposed to be different under the new ownership after the hire ’em and fire ’em reign of previous owner Roman Abramovich but Potter was in charge for just 31 games and Chelsea’s fans never really took to him.
Boehly and Co. have placed Lampard in interim charge but the Blues continue to lose, they are out of Europe and their talented players have a fight on their hands when it comes to both their short and long-term goals.
It seems like Chelsea will take their time to appoint a successor to Potter and below we rank the leading contenders.
A report from The Guardian says that Chelsea are ‘closing in on appointing Pochettino’ and it is clear he has plenty of admirers at Chelsea. The work he did at Tottenham was remarkable and he would bring clarity and a calm head to all of the madness at Stamford Bridge. The latest report goes on to state that Pochettino has ‘held a series of positive talks’ and ‘confirmation could come soon’ as he will become the permanent replacement for Graham Potter.
But will Poch’s connections to Spurs put him (and Chelsea) off of him becoming the main man at Stamford Bridge? Apparently not. His most recent stop at PSG wasn’t a disaster given the circus often surrounding Les Parisiens and Pochettino wants a return to London. A report from The Telegraph has stated that Chelsea want to hold a second round of talks with Pochettino so it appears he impressed in initial discussions. A report from David Ornstein now says Pochettino is the firm favorite to take charge at Chelsea, while The Independent also say talks over summer targets are more advance with Pochettino than any other candidate which suggests he is their top target. Right now, it seems like Pochettino is going to be the next Chelsea boss.
Talks are progressing very well between Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea board. Process ongoing — not done yet but it’s getting closer. 🚨🔵 #CFC
Pochettino has told his backroom staff to get ready — he’s clear favourite since Friday.
The German coach was only just fired by Bayern Munich but his pedigree speaks for itself. Nagelsmann, 35, is one of the best young coaches in the game and he seems to have the aura needed to manage Chelsea. Per a report from The Times, Chelsea have met with Nagelsmann about their vacant position. It appears the young German coach is taking his time to assess his options as the likes of Real Madrid have also been linked with the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern coach. Although a a report from The Telegraph states that Nagelsmann impressed in initial talks and will be invited to speak with Chelsea again soon as they narrow their search, David Ornstein has now stated that Nagelsmann to Chelsea is off and the German coach is now interested in taking over at Tottenham.
3. Luis Enrique
He said just a few weeks ago he would love to coach in the Premier League but only at a team which can challenge for big things. Well, Luis, it seems like that opportunity has arrived. He left Spain after a disappointing World Cup exit in November but the former Barcelona manager plays an attractive style and is highly-regarded and respected. If Chelsea truly commit to giving him time to bed in a new philosophy, this seems like a perfect fit. Per a report from AS in Spain, Luis Enrique was keen to take charge of Chelsea ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid as he met with Todd Boehly and Co about the job. However, The Telegraph has now stated that Chelsea do not want to make Enrique their next manager and follow up talks are not expected with the Spanish coach.
4. Marco Silva
A surprise candidate, per the Daily Mirror, and this is a bit of a risk. Marco Silva has done a fine job just down the road at Fulham but is he too similar of a profile of coach as Potter? He has more experience at the top level and Silva is certainly someone who will demand respect from the players right away. It feels like Chelsea will go for a ‘bigger name’ manager than Silva though.
Other names to keep an eye on: Diego Simeone, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Thomas Frank
Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?
Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).
For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they regressed and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
The Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series is hosted by Ian Wright and the legendary forward speaks to star players from across the league as well as leading music artists.
It is an intersection of culture, sport, music and life, with Premier League players and musicians uniting to discuss the things closest to them and their journey in football and music to get to where they are today.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Upswinging Crystal Palace and West Ham look to shake off midweek setbacks when they meet at Selhurst Park to kickoff the Premier League weekend (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
West Ham took an early lead over Liverpool before losing 2-1 on Wednesday but had claimed seven of the previous nine points available and sit five points clear of the bottom three.
Meanwhile, Palace dropped a 2-0 decision to Wolves to throw a minor spanner in the works after a run of very positive form under Roy Hodgson drove the Eagles into 12th, eight points clear of the bottom three.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Ham.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been on fire lately, even if not every goal has withstood VAR review! The 24-year-old has played exceptionally well since given a bit more freedom by Roy Hodgson, and says the Eagles have more “belief and confidence in ourselves” under the revered boss.
West Ham will feel it should’ve had a chance from the spot in its 2-1 loss to Liverpool, and David Moyes is finally seeing consistent performances in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. The boss has seen some terrific performances from Declan Rice and Co., and the Irons would love a win that would allow them to turn almost all attention to its European semifinal with AZ Alkmaar.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options