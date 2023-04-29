From nearly safe to big trouble, Nottingham Forest collapse vs Brentford

The defeat leaves Nottingham Forest (30 points) stuck in 17th place with four games left to play. 18th-place Leicester (29 points) and 19th-place Everton (28 points) will face off in a titanic relegation clash on Monday (3 pm ET – Watch live), meaning Forest could be back in the bottom-three when matchweek 35 kicks off next weekend.
As for Brentford (50 points), the victory puts them on the brink of clinching a top-half finish in the club’s second season in the Premier League. Ivan Toney scored again on Saturday to reach the 20-goal mark for the season, joining Erling Haaland (33) and Harry Kane (24) thus far in 2022-23.
With only a few seconds of first-half stoppage time remaining, Nottingham Forest had attempted just one shot and barely had a sniff Brentford’s penalty area, much less their goal. All of that changed with one fortuitous deflection, as Morgan Gibbs-White struck from the edge of the area, his shot halfway blocked by Ben Mee, straight to the feet of an unmarked Danilo at the top of the six-yard box.
David Raya darted across goal to cover the near post, but Danilo smashed his first-time finish back across goal and tucked it just inside the far post for a potentially monumental goal.
For more than 80 minutes, Brentford were flummoxed and frustrated as they settled for far too many long-range shots with a forest of defenders sitting deeper and deeper. The Bees needed a lucky bounce (or two) of their own, but it came in the 82nd minute when Toney blasted a free kick through the wall, off Keylor Navas’ hands, off the post, back off Navas and into the goal.
Level at 1-1, it was all Brentford all the time as they pressed on for the winning goal. Three minutes into stoppage time, Josh Dasilva dribbled from the right the right touchline, into the penalty, and thumped a left-footed strike at the near post. Navas was in position to make the save, but the ball dipped under his outstretched hands, completing Brentford’s comeback and Forest’s nightmare collapse.
The next one is the big one for Forest. Not, not a big one; the big one. Not only is it the next game, but it’s against last-place Southampton — Forest’s best remaining chance at three points. That game will be the final fixture of matchweek 35, late on Monday (3 pm ET), meaning that by the time Steve Copper’s side plays again, both Leicester and Everton will have played twice, meaning that Forest might not only be in the relegation zone the next time they take the field, but they might even find themselves in 19th.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace remain on the fixture list to close out the season.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Nottingham Forest will continue their fight to remain in the Premier League a week from Monday (3 pm ET), when bottom-of-the-table Southampton (24 points) visit the City Ground. Brentford will head to the northwest of England — Anfield, to be exact — to take on Liverpool next Saturday (12:30 pm ET).
Though they are closing in on a top-half finish in just their second season in the Premier League, times had been hard for Brentford of late — until they trekked across west London to take on scraggly, bottom-half Chelsea on Wednesday. It was a 2-0 victory for Thomas Frank’s side, which had gone winless in their previous six games (0W-3D-3L). Ivan Toney, who needs one more goal to reach the 20-goal mark for the season and has alternated between scoring a goal and not scoring a goal for each of the last six games, did not score in the win over Chelsea.
The midweek victory for Nottingham Forest snapped an 11-game winless skid (0W-3D-8L) for Steve Cooper’s side. Without a win since the start of February, the Reds had fallen into the bottom-three and spent nearly a month there amid their late-season slump. 37 is beginning to look like the magic points number that clubs need to reach to stay up.
Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.
Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.
How were Sheffield United promoted?
Sheffield United dropped out of the FA Cup with Saturday’s loss to Manchester City in the semifinal round, but the Blades will almost certainly get a rematch next season in the Premier League.
The Blades were rock solid on both ends of the field, with the league’s 3rd-best scoring record (67 goals) and the 2nd-best defensive record (36 conceded). 23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye leads the way with 13 league goals thus far, with Oliver McBurnie (11) and James McAtee (8) not so far behind.
Who else is in the mix for promotion?
Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town and Middlesbrough are in the playoffs.
Coventry City and Millwall control their own destinies in the fight for fifth- and sixth-place, but Blackburn Rovers are right there, while Sunderland and West Brom are amongst a host of teams hoping for a final week win and help to reach the playoffs.
Incredibly, the final match day see five teams alive for two spots and two playing each other. Though odds are certainly slim for a couple of them, there are scenarios!
Coventry’s in with a draw at Boro because Millwall and Blackburn are the only teams that can pass them and both will have a maximum of 68 points entering Matchweek 46.
Remaining Matchweek 46 fixture
*Blackburn hosts Luton Town on Monday in Matchweek 45
5. Coventry (69 points, +12 GD): at Middlesbrough
6. Millwall (68 points, +8 GD): vs Blackburn
7. Sunderland (66 points, +10 GD): at Preston
8. West Brom (66 points, +7 GD): at Swansea City
9. Blackburn Rovers* (65 points, -3 GD): at Millwall
When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?
The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.
The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.
Manchester City can overtake Arsenal and return to the top of the Premier League table with a victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
After smashing the Gunners 4-1 on Wednesday, Manchester City (73 points) control the title race. They now trail Arsenal by just two points, and Pep Guardiola’s side has two games in hand. Fulham (45 points), meanwhile, are trying to hold on for a top-half finish, as they sit in 10th place with Crystal Palace and Chelsea not far behind.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Manchester City.
The victory over Arsenal made it seven straight wins (and 10 unbeaten) for Manchester City, who haven’t conceded multiple goals in a PL game since mid-January (12 games with one or zero goals). Erling Haaland’s next goal will be his 50th of the season (all competitions) after breaking the Premier League’s 38-game goals record with his 33rd against Arsenal. Kevin De Bruyne is also in the midst of a(nother) particularly purple patch, with four assists and two goals in his last four PL appearances.
As for Fulham, avoiding relegation to remain in the Premier League for a second season was objective no. 1, and Marco Silva’s side has long since been safe from relegation. The Cottagers struggled to generate scoring chances in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday, with just one shot attempted — in the 1st minute — all game long.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (hamstring), Harry Wilson (illness)
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high seven teams sit within nine points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
As for now Bournemouth and Crystal Palace look to have shaken clear of the rubble, while Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and West Ham are all don’t feel great about looking over their shoulders and sure could use a win.
