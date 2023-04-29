Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Denis Undav, Danny Welbeck, and Pascal Gross all scored braces as Brighton and Hove Albion snapped back to form with a 6-0 demolition of Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls’ 52 points through 31 games are now good for the fifth-best points-per-game in the Premier League, meaning eighth-place Brighton has the chance to rocket up the table with at least one match in-hand on Spurs (2), Villa (2), and Liverpool (1).

Turnabout is fair play, as Brighton had conceded six goals in its last three matches. Two of those were losses to sink their top four hopes, but the Seagulls still held their European hopes in their own hands and they grasped them firmly on Saturday.

Wolves had won three-of-four Premier League matches and sit 13th after a season mired near the relegation zone. They became the sixth team this season to concede 50 Premier League goals and remain one of just three teams to score less than 30 times.

Julen Lopetegui’s men are eight points clear of 18th-place Leicester City.

Brighton vs Wolves player ratings: Stars of the Show

Denis Undav, Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck: Don’t overthink three players scoring two goals.

Believing Brighton issue rude Wolves wake-up call

It started early, it continued often, and Wolverhampton Wanderers looked utterly powerless to stop Brighton and Hove Albion from doing whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted.

When was the last time you saw a team get two goals each from three different players? If for some reason you have an example or two handy and those examples weren’t in your men’s, women’s, youth. or co-ed league, then when did you see it happen inside of an hour?

Denis Undav’s sixth-minute and 66th-minute goals were sandwiched around Pascal Gross (13′, 26′) and Danny Welbeck (39′, 48′) doubles.

Gross’ day made an exclamation in an otherwise understated but wonderful season, as the German now has eight goals and six assists in Premier League play despite spending a notable amount of time at right back or with a more defensive-minded central role.

Wolves were very much at the beach and Julen Lopetegui is certainly going to let his players have it either after the game or in their return to the training ground. Wolves look safe from relegation, anyway, but their goals for next season will be much higher than that and performances like this are unacceptable.

What’s next?

Brighton hosts Manchester United on Thursday in one of its matches-in-hand. Then it’s Everton at the Amex on Monday, May 8.

Wolves have a week to stew on this one; Lopetegui next leads his men onto a Premier League pitch at 10am ET Saturday.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Julio Enciso’s been bright for Brighton lately and 18-year-old Facundo Buonanotte scored his first Premier League goal on Wednesday in the loss to Forest.

Wolves are getting the goods from Ruben Neves, week-in, week-out. Charlie Kilman’s been one of the stars at the back and Jose Sa has kept clean sheets in three-of-four (all Wolves wins).

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin)

