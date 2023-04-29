Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City are surging toward a Premier League title following a decisive defeat of Arsenal, but any slip-up could let the Gunners right back in the fight.

In fact, KDB told ProSoccerTalk that every remaining match is ‘do or die’ for City, even after his brace plus assist versus the Gunners made life a bit more simple, albeit no easier, in the quest for a third-straight Premier League title.

Man City has two matches-in-hand on the Gunners and sits two points back of Arsenal. City has seven Premier League matches to play, plus the matter of two UEFA Champions League semifinal legs with Real Madrid.

And De Bruyne and his teammates know that they’re alive for a Premier League/Champions League/FA Cup treble in what would be a charged final three weeks of the season.

It’s asking a lot of City, but can they run the table and make the loudest noise from a Premier League club since their fierce rivals Manchester United did the trick three decades ago?

Read past the jump to see what De Bruyne had to say in the mixed zone following a massive defeat of Arsenal and boost to Man City’s treble hopes, as the Belgian superstar spoke on treble hopes, confidence, and chemistry with Erling Haaland.

Kevin De Bruyne interview: Man City star speaks with ProSoccerTalk

On Erling Haaland and how they combined

“He has been involved before but it depends who you play. He had a bit more space in-behind against Arsenal because they go man-to-man. I think there were more opportunities for me to run into the space if he kept the ball and he did that really well and I think we created enough chances to do that. He played really well.”

“Everybody wants to play these games. We are very fortunate a lot of times to be in this position and it is great to be fighting for these things. We can do that again this season.”

Have time to think about treble?

“It is hard to say because we’ve been close in other years also. When we won all the cups in England and lost in the quarters with Tottenham in the last minute. It happens. it is so hard to think about it anyway because the schedule is so tough. You don’t even have the time to think about what could happen in two weeks because you know in three days you need to be ready 100 percent to play these games. In one way it is good to have such a tight schedule so you don’t have the opportunity to think about these things. It is fun. It is hard. But it is what we want.”

Win gives you confidence to finish off season in a special way?

“We have been playing well the last months. We have been winning most of the games, playing good, defensively we seem solid at the moment. Now it is do or die every game and it is going to be the same on Sunday. We have to win that game. We know that you can’t win today and not win on Sunday. That is it.”

