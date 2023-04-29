Crystal Palace edged past West Ham in a seven-goal thriller at Selhurst Park as Roy Hodgson’s side continue to climb the table.

West Ham went ahead early on through Tomas Soucek but Palace were 3-1 up inside the first 30 minutes as Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp all scored.

Michail Antonio made it 3-2 before half time but Eberechi Eze restored Palace’s two-goal lead from the penalty spot. Nayef Aguerd bundled home to make it 4-3 and set up a tense finish but the Hammers couldn’t find an equalizer.

With the win Palace move on to 40 points for the season and have picked up 13 points from a possible 18 since Hodgson returned. West Ham remain on 34 points and sit just above the relegation zone.

The Hammers can still go down

They play against Manchester City and Manchester United in their next two Premier League games and they have a clash against Brentford sandwiched in-between two Europa Conference League semifinals against AZ Alkmaar. They are the favorites to win the Conference League but West Ham are also still in danger of being relegated from the Premier League. The last thing David Moyes would have wanted is tough decisions to make when it comes to team selection for the upcoming semifinals but he may have to rotate his lineup and prioritize the game against Brentford to try and secure West Ham’s Premier League status. They were sloppy in this defeat at Crystal Palace but also showed off their prowess from set-piece situations for all three goals. The loss at Palace summed up their season. West Ham will probably have enough to stay up but it will be a lot closer than it should be. Their last two games of the season are against Leeds and Leicester and could be massive relegation six-pointers.

Stars of the show; Crystal Palace vs West Ham player ratings

Wilfried Zaha: Scored a goal on his return and gave the Hammers so many problems.

Eberechi Eze: Scored a penalty and at the heart of everything good Palace did.

What’s next?

Crystal Palace head to Tottenham on Saturday, May 6. West Ham host Manchester City on Wednesday, May 3 and then Manchester United on Sunday, May 7. They then host AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal on Thursday, May 11.

FULL TIME: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham – What a game in the sun at Selhurst Park. That game ebbed and flowed and the Eagles came out on top.

GOALLL! Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham – Because why not!? Another ball is swung into the box and it is flicked on by Soucek and bundled home at the back post by Nayef Aguerd. Game on! Again!

GOALLL! Crystal Palace 4-2 West Ham – Eberechi Eze goals down after a pull on his shirt from Aguerd and a penalty kick is given. After a lengthy VAR review, the penalty is confirmed and Eze slots home. Selhurst is rocking.

"Eze's on fire." 🔥 It's a party at Selhurst Park as Palace restore their two goal lead.

We are back underway in the second half and it’s all very chilled compared to that opening 45!

HALF TIME – Crystal Palace 3-2 West Ham – Such an entertaining game. Not great defending but some lovely slick play in attack.

GOALLL! Crystal Palace 3-2 West Ham – Oh my word we have another goal. This time Michail Antonio gets the Hammers back in it as they make the most of another set piece. Game on!

GOALLLL! Crystal Palace 3-1 West Ham – Jeffrey Schlupp picks the pocket of Soucek, runs in on goal and slots it underneath Fabianski. So, so easy for Palace. They are cruising after 30 minutes. Meanwhile, David Moyes takes out his anger on his drinks bottle. West Ham started so well and took the lead…

GOALLLL! Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham – Wilfried Zaha is back from injury and he puts Palace ahead. What a start to this game. Just 20 minutes gone. Olise’s cross causes chaos and Zaha taps home.

GOALLLL! Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham – Jordan Ayew slams home after a lovely assist from Michael Olise. Brilliant play from the Eagles. What a start to this game.

GOALLLL! Crystal Palace 0-1 West Ham – Tomas Soucek slams home as a corner is half cleared and the Czech Republic international is on hand to finish the loose ball.

We are underway! 15 minutes late, we are off and running. West Ham have made a solid start.

KICK OFF DELAYED until 7:45am ET – There are issues with fans getting through the turnstiles and into the stadium at Selhurst Park so kick off has been delayed by 15 minutes.

Key storylines & star players

Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been on fire lately, even if not every goal has withstood VAR review! The 24-year-old has played exceptionally well since given a bit more freedom by Roy Hodgson, and says the Eagles have more “belief and confidence in ourselves” under the revered boss.

West Ham will feel it should’ve had a chance from the spot in its 2-1 loss to Liverpool, and David Moyes is finally seeing consistent performances in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. The boss has seen some terrific performances from Declan Rice and Co., and the Irons would love a win that would allow them to turn almost all attention to its European semifinal with AZ Alkmaar.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Nathaniel Clyne (knee)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

