Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won three in a row and are unbeaten in five heading into this game, as they battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win at West Ham in midweek. Are Liverpool back? It may be a little too early for that but they certainly look a lot more like their old selves.
How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are still struggling defensively but the big story has been their attack regaining form. They have scored 13 goals across their last four games and Cody Gakpo is really settling in nicely, while Mohamed Salah is regaining his best form. There is now a much better balance about this Liverpool side.
Tottenham are all over the place off the pitch but on it Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are doing their best to keep their top four hopes alive. The spirited home draw against Man United was much more like it and if Spurs can grab a big win at Liverpool, they may just edge out Manchester United for fourth.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (back), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
Nottingham Forest will try to make it back-to-back victories and move further clear of the relegation zone when they take on Brentford in west London on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
After shocking European hopefuls Brighton in a 3-1 victory on Wednesday, Nottingham Forest (30 points) reside outside the relegation zone, in 17th place, with each of the five bottom sides having five games left to play. Brentford (47 points), meanwhile, sit 9th and long since confirmed their place in the Premier League next season.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Nottingham Forest.
Though they are closing in on a top-half finish in just their second season in the Premier League, times had been hard for Brentford of late — until they trekked across west London to take on scraggly, bottom-half Chelsea on Wednesday. It was a 2-0 victory for Thomas Frank’s side, which had gone winless in their previous six games (0W-3D-3L). Ivan Toney, who needs one more goal to reach the 20-goal mark for the season and has alternated between scoring a goal and not scoring a goal for each of the last six games, did not score in the win over Chelsea.
The midweek victory for Nottingham Forest snapped an 11-game winless skid (0W-3D-8L) for Steve Cooper’s side. Without a win since the start of February, the Reds had fallen into the bottom-three and spent nearly a month there amid their late-season slump. 37 is beginning to look like the magic points number that clubs need to reach to stay up.
Brighton and Hove Albion needs to get back to winning games right away in order to reach its European goals, and in-form Wolves stands in the way at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).
Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur one Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scored his 33rd goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, a sort of double coronation moment.
The goal pushes Haaland out of a tie with Mohamed Salah, and now the Norwegian can turn his attention to the outright Premier League record. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons, so Haaland’s two goals from a title with zero asterisks (as plain as they might be).
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland boosted his Premier League-leading goals total to 31 on Saturday, putting him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s fantastic and firing Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 27 of Man City’s 30 games, scoring 31 goals.
Haaland has now tied Mohamed Salah’s 38-game season record with 32 goals, the same figure scored by the Egyptian King for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
He’s also just broken Kevin Phillips record of goals in a first Premier League season by bagging his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
West Ham went ahead early on through Tomas Soucek but Palace were 3-1 up inside the first 30 minutes as Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp all scored.
Michail Antonio made it 3-2 before half time but Eberechi Eze restored Palace’s two-goal lead from the penalty spot. Nayef Aguerd bundled home to make it 4-3 and set up a tense finish but the Hammers couldn’t find an equalizer.
With the win Palace move on to 40 points for the season and have picked up 13 points from a possible 18 since Hodgson returned. West Ham remain on 34 points and sit just above the relegation zone.
They play against Manchester City and Manchester United in their next two Premier League games and they have a clash against Brentford sandwiched in-between two Europa Conference League semifinals against AZ Alkmaar. They are the favorites to win the Conference League but West Ham are also still in danger of being relegated from the Premier League. The last thing David Moyes would have wanted is tough decisions to make when it comes to team selection for the upcoming semifinals but he may have to rotate his lineup and prioritize the game against Brentford to try and secure West Ham’s Premier League status. They were sloppy in this defeat at Crystal Palace but also showed off their prowess from set-piece situations for all three goals. The loss at Palace summed up their season. West Ham will probably have enough to stay up but it will be a lot closer than it should be. Their last two games of the season are against Leeds and Leicester and could be massive relegation six-pointers.
Stars of the show; Crystal Palace vs West Ham player ratings
Wilfried Zaha: Scored a goal on his return and gave the Hammers so many problems.
Eberechi Eze: Scored a penalty and at the heart of everything good Palace did.
What's next?
Crystal Palace head to Tottenham on Saturday, May 6. West Ham host Manchester City on Wednesday, May 3 and then Manchester United on Sunday, May 7. They then host AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal on Thursday, May 11.
FULL TIME: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham – What a game in the sun at Selhurst Park. That game ebbed and flowed and the Eagles came out on top.
GOALLL! Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham – Because why not!? Another ball is swung into the box and it is flicked on by Soucek and bundled home at the back post by Nayef Aguerd. Game on! Again!
GOALLL! Crystal Palace 4-2 West Ham – Eberechi Eze goals down after a pull on his shirt from Aguerd and a penalty kick is given. After a lengthy VAR review, the penalty is confirmed and Eze slots home. Selhurst is rocking.
We are back underway in the second half and it’s all very chilled compared to that opening 45!
HALF TIME – Crystal Palace 3-2 West Ham – Such an entertaining game. Not great defending but some lovely slick play in attack.
GOALLL! Crystal Palace 3-2 West Ham – Oh my word we have another goal. This time Michail Antonio gets the Hammers back in it as they make the most of another set piece. Game on!
GOALLLL! Crystal Palace 3-1 West Ham – Jeffrey Schlupp picks the pocket of Soucek, runs in on goal and slots it underneath Fabianski. So, so easy for Palace. They are cruising after 30 minutes. Meanwhile, David Moyes takes out his anger on his drinks bottle. West Ham started so well and took the lead…
GOALLLL! Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham – Wilfried Zaha is back from injury and he puts Palace ahead. What a start to this game. Just 20 minutes gone. Olise’s cross causes chaos and Zaha taps home.
For the first time since November, Wilfried Zaha finds the back of the net!
Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been on fire lately, even if not every goal has withstood VAR review! The 24-year-old has played exceptionally well since given a bit more freedom by Roy Hodgson, and says the Eagles have more “belief and confidence in ourselves” under the revered boss.
West Ham will feel it should’ve had a chance from the spot in its 2-1 loss to Liverpool, and David Moyes is finally seeing consistent performances in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. The boss has seen some terrific performances from Declan Rice and Co., and the Irons would love a win that would allow them to turn almost all attention to its European semifinal with AZ Alkmaar.