The Premier League title race is (probably) going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season, where every remaining game matters — especially for Arsenal.
It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, and Arsenal may have just effectively thrown away the Premier League title by falling 4-1 to the imperious Citizens on Wednesday.
And now those bookmakers are seeing Arsenal ahead by two points but Man City holding two matches-in-hand… and they are feeling decidedly bullish on the two-time defending champions.
Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?
Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).
For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they regressed and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
Remaining fixtures for title contenders
Arsenal (75 points through 33 games): Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)
Manchester City (73 points through 31 games): Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET
Current form (As of April 9, 2023)
Arsenal’s last 5 results: WDDDL
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Current Premier League table – April 27
Key injuries
Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), William Saliba (back)
Manchester City: Nathan Ake (thigh)
Premier League title odds (As of April 16, 2023)
Manchester City: -1200
Arsenal: +600
Prediction for Premier League title race
1. Manchester City – 92 points
2. Arsenal – 88 points