Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday in a London derby that the Gunners have to win to keep their title bid alive.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL v CHELSEA

Mikel Arteta’s side were hammered 4-1 at Manchester City last time out as they still have a two-point lead atop the Premier League table but City have two games in-hand and if they win at Fulham on Sunday they will go back to the top of the table. Arsenal have drawn three and lost one of their last four games as their title push has come off the rails at precisely the wrong time.

Chelsea came off the rails a long, long time ago and caretaker boss Frank Lampard has lost all five of his games in charge after Todd Boehly fired Graham Potter. The Blues lost 2-0 at home against Brentford in midweek and at this point Lampard is just chucking players in to see what happens. What a mess.

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Premier League news Fulham vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news Liverpool vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (May 2)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

What kind of reaction are we going to see from the Gunners? Aaron Ramsdale has said anything can happen and Arsenal aren’t giving up on their title hopes but it looks pretty unlikely Manchester City will slip up now. Arteta has stuck with the same players in recent weeks but it seems like Leandro Trossard and Jorginho will start this game. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli froze against Man City but they should be back to their marauding best.

Chelsea have so many quality players but how does Lampard put them together? Against Brentford they played four central midfielders in the team and Chelsea are almost in damage limitation mode right now. That is a sad state of affairs for a squad this talented. They are totally lacking in confidence, a plan and momentum. If it is Mauricio Pochettino who comes in this summer, he has a heck of a job on his hands.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (pelvic), Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Latest USMNT news USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports