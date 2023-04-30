Bournemouth host Leeds at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday as the hosts look all but safe from relegation but the same can’t be said for the Yorkshire giants.

The Cherries beat South Coast rivals Southampton 1-0 on Thursday to make it three wins from their last four as Gary O’Neil has done a remarkable job to push Bournemouth seven points clear of the relegation zone on their return to the top-flight. They are solid, tough to break down and are a real threat on the break.

Leeds drew at home against Leicester City in midweek and that has them just one point above the relegation zone with five games to go. Javi Gracia’s side were fortunate to draw at home against Leicester and they look totally devoid of confidence in attack. That is not a great feeling to have going into the final stretch as Leeds are four games without a win.

Here’s everything you need for Bournemouth vs Leeds.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Marcus Tavernier has scored goals at key moments in recent weeks and his quality, along with that of Dango Ouattara and Dominic Solanke have helped turned Bournemouth’s hard work into wins. There is nothing fancy about this team but they dig in and are enjoying the scrap to stay in the Premier League.

Leeds aren’t enjoying the scrap. At all. They are struggling to control games and Illan Meslier is under a lot of pressure in goal. Up top Patrick Bamford missed a big chance late on to snatch a win against Leicester and even though they survived a relegation scrap on the final day of last season, it seems like the pressure of a similar situation is getting to Leeds’ players right now.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Hamed Traore (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Luis Sinisterra (ankle – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Maximillian Wober (thigh)

