Kevin De Bruyne ties Frank Lampard on Premier League assist list

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne tied Premier League legend Frank Lampard on the all-time assists leaderboard on Wednesday when his free kick service to John Stones gave City a 2-0 lead over Arsenal in their huge Wednesday match at the Etihad Stadium.
“KDB” now has 102 Premier League assists, and 100 PL assists is a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.
The assist is De Bruyne’s 16th of this Premier League season.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
It looks like a Champions League football for Manchester United following a 1-0 win over fifth-place Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Bruno Fernandes’ first-half goal gave the Red Devils a lead they would not relinquish and the reward is a nine-point lead over fifth-place Tottenham and sixth-place Villa with five matches left on their Premier League docket and matches-in-hand on both.
United bounced back from its midweek blown lead against Spurs to remain two points back of victorious Newcastle with a match-in-hand on the third-place Magpies.
Villa loses for the first time in 11 Premier League matches and now has to look behind it with more attention, as Liverpool and Brighton can pass the Europe-seeking Villans with points in their matches-in-hand.
Unai Emery will see plenty of his former successful sides in the showing Manchester United made Sunday at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag partnered Victor Lindelof with Luke Shaw behind Casemiro, and all United needed was a goal to get the job done.
Ten Hag’s four-man midfield, if we can call the lineup a 4-1-4-1, was ready to feed Marcus Rashford as Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer especially showed nous in fighting for every blade of grass with intent to move the ball forward.
This was very much a sign of how adaptable United’s become, as missing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez is not enough to fight on in Europe but certainly not the end of hopes for beating a very In-form Premier League visitor.
There were desperation blocks for Lindelof and others, yes, as Villa wasn’t going down without a fight. But the Red Devils were very much at the fore of this match.
Like Villa did to Newcastle a few weeks back, United frustrated a lively in-form opponent with control. It just couldn’t get that second goal to make things comfortable.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Stars of the Show
Bruno Fernandes
Victor Lindelof
Casemiro
Emiliano Martinez
Tyrone Mings
Manchester United vs Aston Villa as it happened
It was all Man United in the first 15 minutes, with Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez making some key interventions, but the visitors should be up 1-0 on a 20th-minute tap-in but instead it’s fumbled into a mere corner kick.
GOAL! Marcus Rashford is denied by Martinez but Bruno Fernandes will not be denied on the rebound, keeping cool from an acute angle with bodies sliding around him to hit a ball off Alex Moreno. VAR review. Manchester United, 1-0.
HALFTIME: Villa’s missed chance was one of just two attempts for the visitors and Unai Emery’s men have only had 36 percent of the ball. Man United holds a 0.93-0.14 advantage in expected goals and have taken eight shots, forcing three saves and four recoveries out of Martinez.
The second half has been a defensive clinic by Man United, with and without the ball. The second goal did not arrive and it was in the balance deep into stoppage time, when Villa earned a free kick, but Erik ten Hag’s men got the win.
Bruno Fernandes goal video: Red Devils in front
What’s next?
Man United visits Brighton on Thursday before going to West Ham on Sunday.
Villa Is off until a Saturday trip to Wolves.
How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online:Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Man United is still alive for a cup double but can’t lose sight of its Premier League goals. The Red Devils have been driven by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes this year but the focus has been on the back end with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez out of the equation. Victor Lindelof was a FA Cup semifinal hero and Harry Maguire’s back in the fold as well.
Villa’s only conceded three goals during this 10-match unbeaten Premier League run, and now center back Tyrone Mings has added a game-winning goal to his resume following the 1-0 defeat of Fulham. The towering 30-year-old with 17 England caps is in fine form.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Scott McTominay (knock)
Newcastle remain in third place and have 65 points and have won eight of their last nine games. Southampton remain rock bottom of the table and after a run of nine games without a win they are on 24 points, six points from safety.
Yes, they have a trip to Arsenal next week but at this rate they go into it as favorites. Newcastle have scored 13 goals and secured three wins this week as Eddie Howe’s side are blowing opponents away with incredible spells of attacking play. The second half showcased just how good they can be and they should have scored double the amount of goals they scored against Southampton. Newcastle are scary.
Stars of the show; Newcastle vs Southampton player ratings
Callum Wilson: Scored twice, had another goal disallowed and turned the game around.
Bruno Guimaraes: Involved in everything good Newcastle did. Dominant display.
Alexander Isak: Stunning dribbling and Saints couldn’t get the ball off him.
What’s next?
Newcastle head to Arsenal on Sunday, May 7. Southampton head to Nottingham Forest on Monday, May 8.
How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
FULL TIME: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton – What a second half from Newcastle. They blew Saints away to keep their top four hopes on track.
GOALLL! Newcastle 3-1 Southampton – Two goals in less than two minutes and Wilson scores his second. A horrible error by Ainsley Maitland-Niles and that is that.
GOALLL! Newcastle 2-1 Southampton – Theo Walcott scores an own goal. A corner comes in and flicks off Walcott and goes in.
NO GOAL! Callum Wilson has the ball in the back of the net but he was in an offside position ball as the ball came off Miguel Almiron.
SAVE! Alex McCarthy tips over Wilson’s header for a corner.
It is wave after wave of Newcastle attack. Southampton are really struggling to contain them.
GOALLL! Newcastle 1-1 Southampton – A ball is whipped in from Isak on the left and half time substitute Callum Wilson scores. St James’ Park is rocking.
HALF TIME: Newcastle 0-1 Southampton – A shock half time lead for the Saints as the hosts dominated but missed plenty of chances, as Stuart Armstrong’s goal after a brilliant counter attack is the difference.
Sulemana is played in over the top but Botman does well to cover and clear the danger.
GOALLLL! Newcastle 0-1 Southampton – Oh my word. Carlos Alcaraz leads the counter and Kamaldeen Sulemana crosses for Stuart Armstrong to finish. Just before half time St James’ Park is stunned. Saints have weathered the storm and made the most of their chance.
Newcastle are starting to dominate play but Southampton are hanging in there.
POST! Anthony Gordon hit a shot into the side-netting earlier and this time he is clean through but he hits the post. He should score.
CHANCE! A cross into the box from Anthony Gordon is half cleared and it falls to Bruno Guimaraes but he lashes his volley just wide.
We are underway! And it is Southampton who have started brightly. Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong have both forced Nick Pope into a save early on.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Newcastle are flying high and have scored 10 goals across their last two games, picking up two-straight wins and they have seven wins in their last eight games. Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy have been instrumental in attack in recent wins and they will fancy their chances of scoring at least another four against a beleaguered Saints side. What a job Eddie Howe has done.
Southampton look down and out and this has been coming. New owners Sport Republic took a massive gamble and signed lots of talented youngsters but Saints have lost 12 games by a single goal this season and despite staying in games they haven’t had the nous to get over the line. Intriguingly they have fared much better against teams in the top half of the table this season.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh)
They have now failed to win any of their last five and have been outscored 18-5 in that run. Leeds are all over the place and Javi Gracia may well be out before the final four games of the season. Leeds have no identity, players look confused and they are just a team of individuals going out there and hoping for the best. From the team which made such a splash under Marcelo Bielsa, this is sad to see.
Stars of the show; Bournemouth vs Leeds player ratings
Jefferson Lerma: Two great strikes and was dominant in midfield.
Neto: Made two great saves in the second half and gave Bournemouth a solid foundation.
Dominic Solanke: Got a fine goal and was involved in the second.
What’s next?
Bournemouth host Chelsea on Saturday, May 6. Leeds head to Man City on the same day.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
FULL TIME: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds – A very easy home win for the Cherries.
GOALLL! Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds – Antoine Semenyo scores for Bournemouth and that is that.
The Cherries fans are loving it. They are in dreamland.
GOALLLL! Bournemouth 3-1 Leeds – Dominic Solanke, who has been excellent, finishes brilliantly after controlling and sending a low shot just inside the far post. There was a VAR check but the goal stands.
The second half is underway and it should be 2-2. A dangerous ball is whipped in but Leeds can’t finish.
HALF TIME: Bournemouth 2-1 Leeds – The Cherries have dominated most of the half but Bamford’s header has given Leeds a chance to grab something in the second half. Game on!
Bournemouth have regained control and Leeds are hanging on a bit at the end of the first half.
GOALLL! Bournemouth 2-1 Leeds – Game on! A brilliant cross into the box from Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford heads home from close range.
Leeds look stunned. Bournemouth heading towards a fourth win in their last five.
GOALLL! Bournemouth 2-0 Leeds – Jefferson Lerma scores again! Bournemouth have two goals in four minutes and Lerma has both of them. Awful mistake from Illan Meslier to slap the ball straight to him.
GOALLLL! Bournemouth 1-0 Leeds – Jefferson Lerma curls home a screamer and the red-hot Cherries are flying. Leeds just haven’t got going. Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing did really well in the build up to set up that chance. What a finish!
Dango Ouatarra back in the team and back causing problems as his shot is blocked and the acrobatic effort on the rebound flies over.
We are off at the Vitality! Leeds have won a free kick right on the edge of the box. Marc Roca gets his free kick on goal but Neto saves down low.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Marcus Tavernier has scored goals at key moments in recent weeks and his quality, along with that of Dango Ouattara and Dominic Solanke have helped turned Bournemouth’s hard work into wins. There is nothing fancy about this team but they dig in and are enjoying the scrap to stay in the Premier League.
Leeds aren’t enjoying the scrap. At all. They are struggling to control games and Illan Meslier is under a lot of pressure in goal. Up top Patrick Bamford missed a big chance late on to snatch a win against Leicester and even though they survived a relegation scrap on the final day of last season, it seems like the pressure of a similar situation is getting to Leeds’ players right now.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Hamed Traore (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring)
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Two changes to Thursday 🔺 Ouattara in for Tavernier 🔺 Smith also starts