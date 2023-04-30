Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday and somehow both teams still have an outside chance of finishing in the top four.
When these two teams collide sparks usually fly.
STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v TOTTENHAM
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won three in a row and are unbeaten in five heading into this game, as they battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win at West Ham in midweek. Are Liverpool back? It may be a little too early for that but they certainly look a lot more like their old selves.
Spurs have Ryan Mason in caretaker charge once again and they fought back superbly from 2-0 down at home against Manchester United on Thursday, as they drew 2-2 and could have easily won the game. That was a step in the right direction after their embarrassing defeat at Newcastle last weekend. Spurs sit one point and two places above Liverpool heading into this game but the Reds have a game in-hand.
Whoever wins this could make a late surge for a top four finish.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Tottenham.
How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are still struggling defensively but the big story has been their attack regaining form. They have scored 13 goals across their last four games and Cody Gakpo is really settling in nicely, while Mohamed Salah is regaining his best form. There is now a much better balance about this Liverpool side.
Tottenham are all over the place off the pitch but on it Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are doing their best to keep their top four hopes alive. The spirited home draw against Man United was much more like it and if Spurs can grab a big win at Liverpool, they may just edge out Manchester United for fourth.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (back), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)