Liverpool vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won three in a row and are unbeaten in five heading into this game, as they battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win at West Ham in midweek. Are Liverpool back? It may be a little too early for that but they certainly look a lot more like their old selves.
GOAL! Too easy for Liverpool. Pedro Porro is out for lunch as Trent Alexander-Arnold sweeps a cross to the back post and Curtis Jones nods it home. Liverpool, 1-0.
There’s a second GOAL! And it’s Liverpool again, as Cody Gakpo races to the end line to cut back for Luis Diaz. The returning Red belts home for a feel good goal. Liverpool, 2-0 (6′).
How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are still struggling defensively but the big story has been their attack regaining form. They have scored 13 goals across their last four games and Cody Gakpo is really settling in nicely, while Mohamed Salah is regaining his best form. There is now a much better balance about this Liverpool side.
Tottenham are all over the place off the pitch but on it Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are doing their best to keep their top four hopes alive. The spirited home draw against Man United was much more like it and if Spurs can grab a big win at Liverpool, they may just edge out Manchester United for fourth.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
Haaland bagged his 34th goal and is level with Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for most goals in a single Premier League season. Cole and Shearer scored their 34 in 42-game seasons, and Haaland already owns the 38-game record after passing Mohamed Salah’s 2017-18 campaign.
It’s a huge win, don’t get us wrong, the one that put Manchester City back into the first on the Premier League table.
But in the wake of their 4-1 win over Arsenal, which reclaimed Premier League title control and concluded a four-match run in which City scored 15 goals, this was all so formulaic.
City hasn’t lost since a 1-0 setback at Tottenham on February 5. Not one loss in any competition.
The two-time defending champions won’t have an easy finish, with three desperate relegation-threatened sides followed by Chelsea, Brighton, and Brentford, but really the only danger is overlooking an opponent.
It sure didn’t look like that Sunday in London, even with the misleading 1-0 score line: Man City boasted a 12-4 shots edge, 63 percent of the ball, and a 2.59-0.17 advantage in xG.
Next.
Fulham vs Manchester City player ratings
Julian Alvarez
Manuel Akanji
Bernd Leno
John Stones
Fulham vs Manchester City as it happened
PENALTY! It’s the second minute and Erling Haaland is going to get a chance to tie Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for the most goals in a Premier League season of any length. Julian Alvarez goes down under contact from USMNT back Tim Ream. Fulham keeper Bernd Leno reads it right but Haaland’s penalty is too powerful and that’s 34 goals for the Norwegian in his debut Premier League season. GOAL! Man City, 1-0.
GOOOOAAALLL!! The hosts strike back and give some hope to their London derby rivals Arsenal. It’s against the run of play as Fulham scores with its first chance of the night. Former Spurs forward Carlos Vinicius is close range to bear Ederson. 1-1!
INJURY: USMNT man Tim Ream is off with injury, and will slowly come off the pitch as Issa Diop quickly readies to face City. 22′
Back in front! It’s a huge GOAL for Julian Alvarez, who stays calm with chaos around him and unleashes a curling wonder from outside the arc that leaves Bernd Leno pawing the air. Man City, 2-0.
HALFTIME: It’s 2-1 to the live table leaders, Man City, who hold a 2.23-0.10 leads in expected goals, have held 68 percent of the ball, and are out-attempting Fulham 8-2. Big ask for Marco Silva in the Fulham team room over the next 15 minutes.
INJURY: It’s ugly-looking, as Andreas Pereira is stretchered off in an aircast after an apparent ankle injury. Get well soon.
What’s next?
Man City is home to West Ham on Wednesday before welcoming Leeds to town on Saturday.
Fulham’s off to Liverpool on Wednesday before going back to Craven Cottage for a visit from Leicester City on Monday, May 8.
Erling Haaland goal video: 34
Carlos Vinicius goal video: Fulham 1-1, out of nothing!
Julian Alvarez goal video: Sensational goal to retake lead
How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
The victory over Arsenal made it seven straight wins (and 10 unbeaten) for Manchester City, who haven’t conceded multiple goals in a PL game since mid-January (12 games with one or zero goals). Erling Haaland’s next goal will be his 50th of the season (all competitions) after breaking the Premier League’s 38-game goals record with his 33rd against Arsenal. Kevin De Bruyne is also in the midst of a(nother) particularly purple patch, with four assists and two goals in his last four PL appearances.
As for Fulham, avoiding relegation to remain in the Premier League for a second season was objective no. 1, and Marco Silva’s side has long since been safe from relegation. The Cottagers struggled to generate scoring chances in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday, with just one shot attempted — in the 1st minute — all game long.
It looks like a Champions League football for Manchester United following a 1-0 win over fifth-place Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Bruno Fernandes’ first-half goal gave the Red Devils a lead they would not relinquish and the reward is a nine-point lead over fifth-place Tottenham and sixth-place Villa with five matches left on their Premier League docket and matches-in-hand on both.
United bounced back from its midweek blown lead against Spurs to remain two points back of victorious Newcastle with a match-in-hand on the third-place Magpies.
Villa loses for the first time in 11 Premier League matches and now has to look behind it with more attention, as Liverpool and Brighton can pass the Europe-seeking Villans with points in their matches-in-hand.
Unai Emery will see plenty of his former successful sides in the showing Manchester United made Sunday at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag partnered Victor Lindelof with Luke Shaw behind Casemiro, and all United needed was a goal to get the job done.
Ten Hag’s four-man midfield, if we can call the lineup a 4-1-4-1, was ready to feed Marcus Rashford as Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer especially showed nous in fighting for every blade of grass with intent to move the ball forward.
This was very much a sign of how adaptable United’s become, as missing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez is not enough to fight on in Europe but certainly not the end of hopes for beating a very In-form Premier League visitor.
There were desperation blocks for Lindelof and others, yes, as Villa wasn’t going down without a fight. But the Red Devils were very much at the fore of this match.
Like Villa did to Newcastle a few weeks back, United frustrated a lively in-form opponent with control. It just couldn’t get that second goal to make things comfortable.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Stars of the Show
Bruno Fernandes
Victor Lindelof
Casemiro
Emiliano Martinez
Tyrone Mings
Manchester United vs Aston Villa as it happened
It was all Man United in the first 15 minutes, with Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez making some key interventions, but the visitors should be up 1-0 on a 20th-minute tap-in but instead it’s fumbled into a mere corner kick.
GOAL! Marcus Rashford is denied by Martinez but Bruno Fernandes will not be denied on the rebound, keeping cool from an acute angle with bodies sliding around him to hit a ball off Alex Moreno. VAR review. Manchester United, 1-0.
HALFTIME: Villa’s missed chance was one of just two attempts for the visitors and Unai Emery’s men have only had 36 percent of the ball. Man United holds a 0.93-0.14 advantage in expected goals and have taken eight shots, forcing three saves and four recoveries out of Martinez.
The second half has been a defensive clinic by Man United, with and without the ball. The second goal did not arrive and it was in the balance deep into stoppage time, when Villa earned a free kick, but Erik ten Hag’s men got the win.
Bruno Fernandes goal video: Red Devils in front
What’s next?
Man United visits Brighton on Thursday before going to West Ham on Sunday.
Villa Is off until a Saturday trip to Wolves.
How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online:Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Man United is still alive for a cup double but can’t lose sight of its Premier League goals. The Red Devils have been driven by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes this year but the focus has been on the back end with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez out of the equation. Victor Lindelof was a FA Cup semifinal hero and Harry Maguire’s back in the fold as well.
Villa’s only conceded three goals during this 10-match unbeaten Premier League run, and now center back Tyrone Mings has added a game-winning goal to his resume following the 1-0 defeat of Fulham. The towering 30-year-old with 17 England caps is in fine form.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Scott McTominay (knock)
Newcastle remain in third place and have 65 points and have won eight of their last nine games. Southampton remain rock bottom of the table and after a run of nine games without a win they are on 24 points, six points from safety.
Yes, they have a trip to Arsenal next week but at this rate they go into it as favorites. Newcastle have scored 13 goals and secured three wins this week as Eddie Howe’s side are blowing opponents away with incredible spells of attacking play. The second half showcased just how good they can be and they should have scored double the amount of goals they scored against Southampton. Newcastle are scary.
Stars of the show; Newcastle vs Southampton player ratings
Callum Wilson: Scored twice, had another goal disallowed and turned the game around.
Bruno Guimaraes: Involved in everything good Newcastle did. Dominant display.
Alexander Isak: Stunning dribbling and Saints couldn’t get the ball off him.
What’s next?
Newcastle head to Arsenal on Sunday, May 7. Southampton head to Nottingham Forest on Monday, May 8.
How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
FULL TIME: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton – What a second half from Newcastle. They blew Saints away to keep their top four hopes on track.
GOALLL! Newcastle 3-1 Southampton – Two goals in less than two minutes and Wilson scores his second. A horrible error by Ainsley Maitland-Niles and that is that.
GOALLL! Newcastle 2-1 Southampton – Theo Walcott scores an own goal. A corner comes in and flicks off Walcott and goes in.
NO GOAL! Callum Wilson has the ball in the back of the net but he was in an offside position ball as the ball came off Miguel Almiron.
SAVE! Alex McCarthy tips over Wilson’s header for a corner.
It is wave after wave of Newcastle attack. Southampton are really struggling to contain them.
GOALLL! Newcastle 1-1 Southampton – A ball is whipped in from Isak on the left and half time substitute Callum Wilson scores. St James’ Park is rocking.
HALF TIME: Newcastle 0-1 Southampton – A shock half time lead for the Saints as the hosts dominated but missed plenty of chances, as Stuart Armstrong’s goal after a brilliant counter attack is the difference.
Sulemana is played in over the top but Botman does well to cover and clear the danger.
GOALLLL! Newcastle 0-1 Southampton – Oh my word. Carlos Alcaraz leads the counter and Kamaldeen Sulemana crosses for Stuart Armstrong to finish. Just before half time St James’ Park is stunned. Saints have weathered the storm and made the most of their chance.
Newcastle are starting to dominate play but Southampton are hanging in there.
POST! Anthony Gordon hit a shot into the side-netting earlier and this time he is clean through but he hits the post. He should score.
CHANCE! A cross into the box from Anthony Gordon is half cleared and it falls to Bruno Guimaraes but he lashes his volley just wide.
We are underway! And it is Southampton who have started brightly. Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong have both forced Nick Pope into a save early on.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Newcastle are flying high and have scored 10 goals across their last two games, picking up two-straight wins and they have seven wins in their last eight games. Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy have been instrumental in attack in recent wins and they will fancy their chances of scoring at least another four against a beleaguered Saints side. What a job Eddie Howe has done.
Southampton look down and out and this has been coming. New owners Sport Republic took a massive gamble and signed lots of talented youngsters but Saints have lost 12 games by a single goal this season and despite staying in games they haven’t had the nous to get over the line. Intriguingly they have fared much better against teams in the top half of the table this season.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh)