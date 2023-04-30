Manchester City title tracker – How can Man City win the Premier League?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

What does Manchester City need to become the first team to win three-straight Premier League titles in 14 years?

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are two points back of Arsenal but are holding two matches-in-hand with after battering the Gunners 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland is rewriting the goals record book, while Kevin De Bruyne continues to ask whether the Playmaker of the Season award should be renamed for the Belgian.

But how, and when, can Man City make the Premier League title its own? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Manchester City need to win the Premier League title?

With seven games remaining, there are many different ways the Man City can win the Premier League title.

In its simplest form, Arsenal can only collect 90 points on the season if its win all five of its remaining games, and Man City can still collect 94 points if it wins all of its games.

There’s one other variable if Arsenal were to make up the goal differential difference but not pass Man City: Head-to-head. Man City’s already beaten Arsenal once.

When did Man City last win the Premier League?

Last year. And the year before that.

City has won four of the last five Premier League titles to run its total to eight all-time and six during the Premier League era.

Which trophies have Man City won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

Premier League/First Division titles (8)

League Cup (8)

FA Cup (6)

FA Community Shield (6)

UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1)

