Aston Villa’s brings fifth-place footing and a 10-match Premier League unbeaten run to Old Trafford for a European-placement fight with Manchester United on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium).
The Villans have already beaten Newcastle and Chelsea in their unlikely bid for Europe and still hold distant top-four dreams, but Unai Emery’s men have to be focused on the batch of teams behind them.
That’s because Villa’s played a league-high 33 games, so they still have to stack wins to build on their 54 points because Liverpool and Brighton are among the teams that can pass them.
Manchester United faced Tottenham on Thursday and will have two days less rest than Villa when it brings fairly comfortable top-four footing to the pitch.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Aston Villa.
Key storylines & star players
Man United is still alive for a cup double but can’t lose sight of its Premier League goals. The Red Devils have been driven by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes this year but the focus has been on the back end with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez out of the equation. Victor Lindelof was a FA Cup semifinal hero and Harry Maguire’s back in the fold as well.
Villa’s only conceded three goals during this 10-match unbeaten Premier League run, and now center back Tyrone Mings has added a game-winning goal to his resume following the 1-0 defeat of Fulham. The towering 30-year-old with 17 England caps is in fine form.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Scott McTominay (knock)
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Leon Bailey (hamstring), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)