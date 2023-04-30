Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa’s brings fifth-place footing and a 10-match Premier League unbeaten run to Old Trafford for a European-placement fight with Manchester United on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Villans have already beaten Newcastle and Chelsea in their unlikely bid for Europe and still hold distant top-four dreams, but Unai Emery’s men have to be focused on the batch of teams behind them.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs ASTON VILLA

That’s because Villa’s played a league-high 33 games, so they still have to stack wins to build on their 54 points because Liverpool and Brighton are among the teams that can pass them.

Manchester United faced Tottenham on Thursday and will have two days less rest than Villa when it brings fairly comfortable top-four footing to the pitch.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Aston Villa.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Fulham vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news Liverpool vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Man United is still alive for a cup double but can’t lose sight of its Premier League goals. The Red Devils have been driven by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes this year but the focus has been on the back end with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez out of the equation. Victor Lindelof was a FA Cup semifinal hero and Harry Maguire’s back in the fold as well.

Villa’s only conceded three goals during this 10-match unbeaten Premier League run, and now center back Tyrone Mings has added a game-winning goal to his resume following the 1-0 defeat of Fulham. The towering 30-year-old with 17 England caps is in fine form.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Scott McTominay (knock)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Leon Bailey (hamstring), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)

Follow @NicholasMendola