Newcastle ride second half surge to beat Southampton

Newcastle surged to a 3-1 win against Southampton at St James’ Park as Eddie Howe’s side move closer to Champions League qualification.

Saints took a shock lead as Stuart Armstrong put them 1-0 up just before half time.

However, Callum Wilson equalized, then an own goal from Theo Walcott put Newcastle ahead. Wilson grabbed another soon after to seal the win.

Newcastle remain in third place and have 65 points and have won eight of their last nine games. Southampton remain rock bottom of the table and after a run of nine games without a win they are on 24 points, six points from safety.

Red-hot Newcastle cannot be stopped

Yes, they have a trip to Arsenal next week but at this rate they go into it as favorites. Newcastle have scored 13 goals and secured three wins this week as Eddie Howe’s side are blowing opponents away with incredible spells of attacking play. The second half showcased just how good they can be and they should have scored double the amount of goals they scored against Southampton. Newcastle are scary.

Stars of the show; Newcastle vs Southampton player ratings

Callum Wilson: Scored twice, had another goal disallowed and turned the game around.

Bruno Guimaraes: Involved in everything good Newcastle did. Dominant display.

Alexander Isak: Stunning dribbling and Saints couldn’t get the ball off him.

What’s next?

Newcastle head to Arsenal on Sunday, May 7. Southampton head to Nottingham Forest on Monday, May 8.

FULL TIME: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton – What a second half from Newcastle. They blew Saints away to keep their top four hopes on track.

GOALLL! Newcastle 3-1 Southampton – Two goals in less than two minutes and Wilson scores his second. A horrible error by Ainsley Maitland-Niles and that is that.

GOALLL! Newcastle 2-1 Southampton – Theo Walcott scores an own goal. A corner comes in and flicks off Walcott and goes in.

NO GOAL! Callum Wilson has the ball in the back of the net but he was in an offside position ball as the ball came off Miguel Almiron.

SAVE! Alex McCarthy tips over Wilson’s header for a corner.

It is wave after wave of Newcastle attack. Southampton are really struggling to contain them.

GOALLL! Newcastle 1-1 Southampton – A ball is whipped in from Isak on the left and half time substitute Callum Wilson scores. St James’ Park is rocking.

HALF TIME: Newcastle 0-1 Southampton – A shock half time lead for the Saints as the hosts dominated but missed plenty of chances, as Stuart Armstrong’s goal after a brilliant counter attack is the difference.

Sulemana is played in over the top but Botman does well to cover and clear the danger.

GOALLLL! Newcastle 0-1 Southampton – Oh my word. Carlos Alcaraz leads the counter and Kamaldeen Sulemana crosses for Stuart Armstrong to finish. Just before half time St James’ Park is stunned. Saints have weathered the storm and made the most of their chance.

Newcastle are starting to dominate play but Southampton are hanging in there.

POST! Anthony Gordon hit a shot into the side-netting earlier and this time he is clean through but he hits the post. He should score.

CHANCE! A cross into the box from Anthony Gordon is half cleared and it falls to Bruno Guimaraes but he lashes his volley just wide.

We are underway! And it is Southampton who have started brightly. Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong have both forced Nick Pope into a save early on.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Newcastle are flying high and have scored 10 goals across their last two games, picking up two-straight wins and they have seven wins in their last eight games. Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy have been instrumental in attack in recent wins and they will fancy their chances of scoring at least another four against a beleaguered Saints side. What a job Eddie Howe has done.

Southampton look down and out and this has been coming. New owners Sport Republic took a massive gamble and signed lots of talented youngsters but Saints have lost 12 games by a single goal this season and despite staying in games they haven’t had the nous to get over the line. Intriguingly they have fared much better against teams in the top half of the table this season.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (adductor), Valentino Livramento (fitness), Mohammed Salisu (pelvis), Romain Perraud (knock)

