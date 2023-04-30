Premier League all-time goal leaders: Can Kane chase down Shearer?

Alan Shearer is the king of Premier League goal scorers, but Harry Kane is racing to challenge his crown.
Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure’s even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.
Wayne Rooney’s incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.
Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur one Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Haaland scored his 33rd goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, a sort of double coronation moment, and has already added No. 34 in City’s Sunday scrap with Fulham.
The Norwegian is one goal from making a new outright Premier League record. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons, so Haaland’s one goal from a title with zero asterisks (as plain as they might be).
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
He’s passed Salah, is level with two English legends, and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Haaland has broken Mohamed Salah’s 38-game season record of 32 goals, scored by the Egyptian King for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44. Haaland currently has seven assists, so he’d need six more involvements over six-plus games (This sentence written early in the Fulham match).
He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 21 now)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won three in a row and are unbeaten in five heading into this game, as they battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win at West Ham in midweek. Are Liverpool back? It may be a little too early for that but they certainly look a lot more like their old selves.
GOAL! Too easy for Liverpool. Pedro Porro is out for lunch as Trent Alexander-Arnold sweeps a cross to the back post and Curtis Jones nods it home. Liverpool, 1-0.
There’s a second GOAL! And it’s Liverpool again, as Cody Gakpo races to the end line to cut back for Luis Diaz. The returning Red belts home for a feel good goal. Liverpool, 2-0 (6′).
Oh, Tottenham. There’s been a foul in the box and Mohamed Salah has no problem with the penalty effort. Liverpool, 3-0 (15′).
Tottenham pulls one back, and no surprise it’s Harry Kane on the score sheet. Ben Davies drives down the left side to meet a through ball and Kane peels off his mark to meet a delightful chipped cross, side-volleying it home. 3-1.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool are still struggling defensively but the big story has been their attack regaining form. They have scored 13 goals across their last four games and Cody Gakpo is really settling in nicely, while Mohamed Salah is regaining his best form. There is now a much better balance about this Liverpool side.
Tottenham are all over the place off the pitch but on it Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are doing their best to keep their top four hopes alive. The spirited home draw against Man United was much more like it and if Spurs can grab a big win at Liverpool, they may just edge out Manchester United for fourth.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
Fulham vs Manchester City player ratings
Julian Alvarez
Manuel Akanji
Bernd Leno
John Stones
Fulham vs Manchester City as it happened
PENALTY! It’s the second minute and Erling Haaland is going to get a chance to tie Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for the most goals in a Premier League season of any length. Julian Alvarez goes down under contact from USMNT back Tim Ream. Fulham keeper Bernd Leno reads it right but Haaland’s penalty is too powerful and that’s 34 goals for the Norwegian in his debut Premier League season. GOAL! Man City, 1-0.
GOOOOAAALLL!! The hosts strike back and give some hope to their London derby rivals Arsenal. It’s against the run of play as Fulham scores with its first chance of the night. Former Spurs forward Carlos Vinicius is close range to bear Ederson. 1-1!
INJURY: USMNT man Tim Ream is off with injury, and will slowly come off the pitch as Issa Diop quickly readies to face City. 22′
Back in front! It’s a huge GOAL for Julian Alvarez, who stays calm with chaos around him and unleashes a curling wonder from outside the arc that leaves Bernd Leno pawing the air. Man City, 2-0.
HALFTIME: It’s 2-1 to the live table leaders, Man City, who hold a 2.23-0.10 leads in expected goals, have held 68 percent of the ball, and are out-attempting Fulham 8-2. Big ask for Marco Silva in the Fulham team room over the next 15 minutes.
INJURY: It’s ugly-looking, as Andreas Pereira is stretchered off in an aircast after an apparent ankle injury. Get well soon.
The victory over Arsenal made it seven straight wins (and 10 unbeaten) for Manchester City, who haven’t conceded multiple goals in a PL game since mid-January (12 games with one or zero goals). Erling Haaland’s next goal will be his 50th of the season (all competitions) after breaking the Premier League’s 38-game goals record with his 33rd against Arsenal. Kevin De Bruyne is also in the midst of a(nother) particularly purple patch, with four assists and two goals in his last four PL appearances.
As for Fulham, avoiding relegation to remain in the Premier League for a second season was objective no. 1, and Marco Silva’s side has long since been safe from relegation. The Cottagers struggled to generate scoring chances in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday, with just one shot attempted — in the 1st minute — all game long.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool