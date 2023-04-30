Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high seven teams sit within nine points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
As for now Bournemouth and Crystal Palace look to have shaken clear of the rubble, while Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and West Ham are all don’t feel great about looking over their shoulders and sure could use a win.
Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Leicester, Everton and Southampton still be there when the season ends?
Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.
Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?
After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.
Six teams are within five points of the bottom three.
Premier League table, current form – April 29
Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers
Wolves: Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)
Crystal Palace: Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)
Leicester City: Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)
West Ham: Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)
Nottingham Forest: Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)
Leeds: Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)
Everton: Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)
Southampton: Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)
Bournemouth: Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap
Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds 1-1 Leicester — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, April 27: Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 9am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD
Premier League relegation odds (As of April 9, 2023)
Crystal Palace: N/A
Wolves: +15000
West Ham: +3300
Bournemouth: +800
Leicester City: +130
Leeds: -120
Everton: -150
Nottingham Forest: -160
Southampton: -1000
Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap
12. Wolves, 43 points
13. Palace, 42 points
14. West Ham, 39 points
15. Bournemouth, 38 points
15. Everton, 36 points
16. Leicester, 35 points
17. Nottingham Forest, 34 points
19. Leeds, 34 points
20. Southampton, 30 points