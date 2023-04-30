Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United and Newcastle United, however, can go to bed at night knowing the race is their to lose.

Tottenham opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and now Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the doorr. Losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle have Spurs appearing to be in a free fall, but new interim boss Ryan Mason has a healthy Harry Kane and that makes anything possible.

Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?

Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park. If it can beat Manchester United on Sunday, who knows? Fixtures are low in number for the Villa, so losing is not an option.

Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls have no margin for error when it comes to a place in the Champions League thanks to some recent setbacks. Liverpool is back in with a puncher’s chance.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Premier League table: Top-four picture

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Tottenham (H), Fulham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Wolves (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Aston Villa (A),.

Aston Villa: Fulham (H), Manchester United (A), Wolves (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, highlights

Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET

Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET

Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed

Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC

Wednesday, May 24: Brighton vs Manchester City – 3pm ET

Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of April 8, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: DWLLD

Liverpool’s last 5 results: DWWWW

Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWLWW

Brighton’s last 5 results: DWLWL

Manchester United’s last 5 results: LWWWD

Premier League top-four odds (As of April 4, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United: -1000

Newcastle: -700

Liverpool: +400

Brighton: +1000

Tottenham: +1400

Aston Villa: +2500

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points

4. Newcastle – 70 points

5. Liverpool – 67 points

6. Tottenham – 65 points

7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points

4. Newcastle – 66 points

5. Tottenham – 66 points

6. Liverpool – 62 points

7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points

5. Tottenham – 66 points

6. Brighton – 64 points

7. Newcastle – 60 points

Follow @AndyEdMLS