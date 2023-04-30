Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth beat Leeds United 4-1 on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium to all but secure their Premier League status and make it four wins from five.

Gary O’Neil’s side raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to two Jefferson Lerma goals but Patrick Bamford scored before half time to make it interesting.

Leeds had chances to equalize but Dominic Solanke wrapped up the win with a fine solo goal and Antoine Semenyo added another late on.

Bournemouth now have 39 points with four games to go, while Leeds remain on 30 and deep in relegation trouble.

Leeds in freefall

They have now failed to win any of their last five and have been outscored 18-5 in that run. Leeds are all over the place and Javi Gracia may well be out before the final four games of the season. Leeds have no identity, players look confused and they are just a team of individuals going out there and hoping for the best. From the team which made such a splash under Marcelo Bielsa, this is sad to see.

Stars of the show; Bournemouth vs Leeds player ratings

Jefferson Lerma: Two great strikes and was dominant in midfield.

Neto: Made two great saves in the second half and gave Bournemouth a solid foundation.

Dominic Solanke: Got a fine goal and was involved in the second.

What’s next?

Bournemouth host Chelsea on Saturday, May 6. Leeds head to Man City on the same day.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds – A very easy home win for the Cherries.

GOALLL! Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds – Antoine Semenyo scores for Bournemouth and that is that.

The Cherries fans are loving it. They are in dreamland.

GOALLLL! Bournemouth 3-1 Leeds – Dominic Solanke, who has been excellent, finishes brilliantly after controlling and sending a low shot just inside the far post. There was a VAR check but the goal stands.

The second half is underway and it should be 2-2. A dangerous ball is whipped in but Leeds can’t finish.

HALF TIME: Bournemouth 2-1 Leeds – The Cherries have dominated most of the half but Bamford’s header has given Leeds a chance to grab something in the second half. Game on!

Bournemouth have regained control and Leeds are hanging on a bit at the end of the first half.

GOALLL! Bournemouth 2-1 Leeds – Game on! A brilliant cross into the box from Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford heads home from close range.

Leeds look stunned. Bournemouth heading towards a fourth win in their last five.

GOALLL! Bournemouth 2-0 Leeds – Jefferson Lerma scores again! Bournemouth have two goals in four minutes and Lerma has both of them. Awful mistake from Illan Meslier to slap the ball straight to him.

GOALLLL! Bournemouth 1-0 Leeds – Jefferson Lerma curls home a screamer and the red-hot Cherries are flying. Leeds just haven’t got going. Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing did really well in the build up to set up that chance. What a finish!

Dango Ouatarra back in the team and back causing problems as his shot is blocked and the acrobatic effort on the rebound flies over.

We are off at the Vitality! Leeds have won a free kick right on the edge of the box. Marc Roca gets his free kick on goal but Neto saves down low.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Marcus Tavernier has scored goals at key moments in recent weeks and his quality, along with that of Dango Ouattara and Dominic Solanke have helped turned Bournemouth’s hard work into wins. There is nothing fancy about this team but they dig in and are enjoying the scrap to stay in the Premier League.

Leeds aren’t enjoying the scrap. At all. They are struggling to control games and Illan Meslier is under a lot of pressure in goal. Up top Patrick Bamford missed a big chance late on to snatch a win against Leicester and even though they survived a relegation scrap on the final day of last season, it seems like the pressure of a similar situation is getting to Leeds’ players right now.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Hamed Traore (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring)

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Two changes to Thursday

🔺 Ouattara in for Tavernier

🔺 Smith also starts Our line-up for #BOULEE 💪 pic.twitter.com/dCcaoPsrVZ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 30, 2023

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Luis Sinisterra (ankle – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

