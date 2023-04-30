Premier League winners – Full list of every champion

By Apr 30, 2023, 4:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League winners are yet to be determined for the 2022-23 season but there is going to be one epic battle to decide who are crowned champions.

With Arsenal leading the way but Manchester City set to hunt them down in the final months of the current campaign, it makes you think back to some of the great teams, and champs, in years gone by.

From Manchester United’s legendary treble winning side to the Leicester City fairytale and Arsenal’s Invincibles, there have been so many amazing title winners over the 30 seasons of the Premier League.

Below you will find a list of every Premier League winner since the league was formed in 1992-93, with just seven teams being able to call themselves champions since then.

Premier League winners – List of every champion

1992-93: Manchester United
1993-94: Manchester United
1994-95: Blackburn Rovers
1995-96: Manchester United
1996-97: Manchester United
1997-98: Arsenal
1998-99: Manchester United
1999-00: Manchester United
2000-01: Manchester United
2001-02: Arsenal
2002-03: Manchester United
2003-04: Arsenal
2004-05: Chelsea
2005-06: Chelsea
2006-07: Manchester United
2007-08: Manchester United
2008-09: Manchester United
2009-10: Chelsea
2010-11: Manchester United
2011-12: Manchester City
2012-13: Manchester United
2013-14: Manchester City
2014-15: Chelsea
2015-16: Leicester City
2016-17: Chelsea
2017-18: Manchester City
2018-19: Manchester City
2019-20: Liverpool
2020-21: Manchester City
2021-22: Manchester City
2022-23: TBD

Fulham vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 30, 2023, 4:41 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City can overtake Arsenal and return to the top of the Premier League table with a victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM FULHAM vs MANCHESTER CITY LIVE

After smashing the Gunners 4-1 on Wednesday, Manchester City (73 points) control the title race. They now trail Arsenal by just two points, and Pep Guardiola’s side has two games in hand. Fulham (45 points), meanwhile, are trying to hold on for a top-half finish, as they sit in 10th place with Crystal Palace and Chelsea not far behind.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Manchester City

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The victory over Arsenal made it seven straight wins (and 10 unbeaten) for Manchester City, who haven’t conceded multiple goals in a PL game since mid-January (12 games with one or zero goals). Erling Haaland’s next goal will be his 50th of the season (all competitions) after breaking the Premier League’s 38-game goals record with his 33rd against Arsenal. Kevin De Bruyne is also in the midst of a(nother) particularly purple patch, with four assists and two goals in his last four PL appearances.

As for Fulham, avoiding relegation to remain in the Premier League for a second season was objective no. 1, and Marco Silva’s side has long since been safe from relegation. The Cottagers struggled to generate scoring chances in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday, with just one shot attempted — in the 1st minute — all game long.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (hamstring), Harry Wilson (illness)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Liverpool vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Apr 30, 2023, 4:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday and somehow both teams still have an outside chance of finishing in the top four.

When these two teams collide sparks usually fly.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v TOTTENHAM

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won three in a row and are unbeaten in five heading into this game, as they battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win at West Ham in midweek. Are Liverpool back? It may be a little too early for that but they certainly look a lot more like their old selves.

Spurs have Ryan Mason in caretaker charge once again and they fought back superbly from 2-0 down at home against Manchester United on Thursday, as they drew 2-2 and could have easily won the game. That was a step in the right direction after their embarrassing defeat at Newcastle last weekend. Spurs sit one point and two places above Liverpool heading into this game but the Reds have a game in-hand.

Whoever wins this could make a late surge for a top four finish.

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Tottenham.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool are still struggling defensively but the big story has been their attack regaining form. They have scored 13 goals across their last four games and Cody Gakpo is really settling in nicely, while Mohamed Salah is regaining his best form. There is now a much better balance about this Liverpool side.

Tottenham are all over the place off the pitch but on it Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are doing their best to keep their top four hopes alive. The spirited home draw against Man United was much more like it and if Spurs can grab a big win at Liverpool, they may just edge out Manchester United for fourth.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (back), Naby Keita (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Apr 30, 2023, 4:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United and Newcastle United, however, can go to bed at night knowing the race is their to lose.

Tottenham opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and now Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the doorr. Losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle have Spurs appearing to be in a free fall, but new interim boss Ryan Mason has a healthy Harry Kane and that makes anything possible.

Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?

Aston Villa, you might have seen, is red-hot and just beat the Magpies at Villa Park. If it can beat Manchester United on Sunday, who knows? Fixtures are low in number for the Villa, so losing is not an option.

Brighton had been on a top-five pace when matches-in-hand are considered, but the Seagulls have no margin for error when it comes to a place in the Champions League thanks to some recent setbacks. Liverpool is back in with a puncher’s chance.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Premier League table: Top-four picture

Premier League table
NBCSports.com’s Premier League hub

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Tottenham (H), Fulham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Wolves (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Aston Villa (A),.

Aston Villa: Fulham (H), Manchester United (A), Wolves (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Date/time to be confirmed
Saturday, May 13: Arsenal vs Brighton – Date/time TBC
Wednesday, May 24: Brighton vs Manchester City – 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of April 8, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: DWLLD
Liverpool’s last 5 results: DWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWLWW
Brighton’s last 5 results: DWLWL
Manchester United’s last 5 results: LWWWD

Premier League top-four odds (As of April 4, 2023)

Manchester United: -1000
Newcastle: -700
Liverpool: +400
Brighton: +1000
Tottenham: +1400
Aston Villa: +2500

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Apr 30, 2023, 4:40 AM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leicester City, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but West Ham has a difficult run-in and both Leeds and Nottingham Forest are within one wrong weekend of the bottom three. The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 29

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


