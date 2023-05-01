Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 1, 2023, 9:09 AM EDT
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday in a London derby that the Gunners have to win to keep their title bid alive.

Mikel Arteta’s side were hammered 4-1 at Manchester City last time out as they still have a two-point lead atop the Premier League table but City have two games in-hand and if they win at Fulham on Sunday they will go back to the top of the table. Arsenal have drawn three and lost one of their last four games as their title push has come off the rails at precisely the wrong time.

Chelsea came off the rails a long, long time ago and caretaker boss Frank Lampard has lost all five of his games in charge after Todd Boehly fired Graham Potter. The Blues lost 2-0 at home against Brentford in midweek and at this point Lampard is just chucking players in to see what happens. What a mess.

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Chelsea.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (May 2)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

What kind of reaction are we going to see from the Gunners? Aaron Ramsdale has said anything can happen and Arsenal aren’t giving up on their title hopes but it looks pretty unlikely Manchester City will slip up now. Arteta has stuck with the same players in recent weeks but it seems like Leandro Trossard and Jorginho will start this game. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli froze against Man City but they should be back to their marauding best.

Chelsea have so many quality players but how does Lampard put them together? Against Brentford they played four central midfielders in the team and Chelsea are almost in damage limitation mode right now. That is a sad state of affairs for a squad this talented. They are totally lacking in confidence, a plan and momentum. If it is Mauricio Pochettino who comes in this summer, he has a heck of a job on his hands.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (pelvic), Marc Cucurella (thigh)

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 33

By May 1, 2023, 9:08 AM EDT
The Premier League weekend left two doozies for Monday and Tuesday, but there’s still a heck of a lot to discuss from Saturday and Sunday.

Newcastle and Manchester United united to all but formalize the top four picture, while Liverpool and Spurs staged an encounter fitting of top-four attacks.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The relegation picture got a little clearer, especially for last-place Tottenham, while setting up well for a winner of Monday’s big Leicester vs Everton tilt (Watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

And then there’s Tuesday, where Arsenal and Chelsea will hope the occasion of a fierce London derby will shake them free of their doldrums (Watch live at 3pm ET Tuesday onUSA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 33

1. Tottenham finds defiance, but Liverpool had it all along (Liverpool 4-3 Spurs): There’s this line from Tom Hardy’s Bane in one of the Batman movies where the villain says to the hero, “You merely adopted the dark. I was born it.” That seems a pretty fitting way to describe Liverpool’s response to coughing up a 3-0 lead to Spurs at Anfield. For as inconsistent and downright poor as Liverpool has been at times this year, we’ve seen Jurgen Klopp’s club shake off any number of situations that would’ve felt insurmountable for others. Credit Ryan Mason’s Spurs for defiantly coming back from 3-0 down after 15 minutes, but the Reds always looked a team that could strike again… and did just that in stoppage time. (NM)

2. Another ho-hum complete Man City win featuring another Haaland record (Fulham 1-2 Man City): It’s a huge win, don’t get us wrong, the one that put Manchester City back into the first on the Premier League table, but in the wake of their 4-1 win over Arsenal, which reclaimed Premier League title control and concluded a four-match run in which City scored 15 goals, this was all so formulaic. City hasn’t lost since a 1-0 setback at Tottenham on February 5. Not one loss in any competition. Next. (NM)

3. Savvy, serious Man United shut down Aston Villa (Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa): Erik ten Hag partnered Victor Lindelof with Luke Shaw behind Casemiro, and the trio was solid enough that all United needed was a goal to get the job done. Ten Hag’s four-man midfield, if we can call the lineup a 4-1-4-1, was ready to feed Marcus Rashford as Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer  showed nous in fighting for every blade of grass with intent to move the ball forward. This was very much a sign of how adaptable United’s become, as missing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez is not enough to fight on in Europe but certainly not the end of hopes for beating a very In-form Premier League visitor. There were desperation blocks for Lindelof and others, yes, as Villa wasn’t going down without a fight. But the Red Devils were very much at the fore of this match. (NM)

4. Red-hot Newcastle cannot be stopped (Newcastle 3-1 Southampton): Yes, they have a trip to Arsenal next week but at this rate they go into it as favorites. Newcastle have scored 13 goals and secured three wins this week as Eddie Howe’s side are blowing opponents away with incredible spells of attacking play. The second half showcased just how good they can be and they should have scored double the amount of goals they scored against Southampton. Newcastle are scary. (JPW)

5. Leeds in freefall with latest ‘six-point’ loss (AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds): They have now failed to win any of their last five and have been outscored 18-5 in that run. Leeds are all over the place and Javi Gracia may well be out before the final four games of the season. Leeds have no identity, players look confused, and they are just a team of individuals going out there and hoping for the best. From the team which made such a splash under Marcelo Bielsa, this is sad to see. (JPW)

6. Tottenham fought, but the belief reservoir was expended (Liverpool 4-3 Spurs): This game wanted to give you more storylines. Once it ended, we’re not sure what we learned other than both sides have a lot of work to do this summer, and that Tottenham only had enough juice in the system to get back to 3-3, not to hold on or push for more. While you can credit Spurs for fighting back from 3-nil, you saw a little bit of the “switched-off” mentality right after Richarlison’s stoppage time equalizer. And to be fair, can we really say that we’ve seen much from Tottenham this season that screams, “We’re back and you better believe it?” There’s no reason to really believe in Spurs outside of Harry Kane right now, and who knows his mind at this point? (NM)

7. Brighton’s belief a rude wake-up call for Wolves (Brighton 6-0 Wolves): Wolverhampton Wanderers looked utterly powerless to stop Brighton and Hove Albion from doing whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. When was the last time you saw a team get two goals each from three different players? If for some reason you have an example or two handy and those examples weren’t in your men’s, women’s, youth. or co-ed league, then when did you see it happen inside of an hour? Wolves were very much at the beach and Julen Lopetegui is certainly going to let his players have it either after the game or in their return to the training ground. Wolves look safe from relegation, anyway, but their goals for next season will be much higher than that and performances like this are unacceptable. (NM)

8. West Ham still not safe despite surge (Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham): The Irons play against Manchester City and Manchester United in their next two Premier League games and they have a clash against Brentford sandwiched in-between two Europa Conference League semifinals against AZ Alkmaar. They are the favorites to win the Conference League but West Ham are also still in danger of being relegated from the Premier League. The last thing David Moyes would have wanted is tough decisions to make when it comes to team selection for the upcoming semifinals but he may have to rotate his lineup and prioritize the game against Brentford to try and secure West Ham’s Premier League status. Their last two games of the season are against Leeds and Leicester and could be massive relegation six-pointers. (JPW)

9. Move on from Bees’ sting quickly, Forest (Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest): The next one is the big one for Forest. Not, not a big one; the big one. Not only is it the next game, but it’s against last-place Southampton — Forest’s best remaining chance at three points. That game will be the final fixture of Matchweek 35, late on Monday (3 pm ET), so by the time Steve Copper’s side plays again, both Leicester and Everton will have played twice, meaning that Forest might not only be in the relegation zone the next time they take the field, but they might even find themselves in 19th. Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace remain on the fixture list to close out the season. (AE)

10. Villans victimized by lack of sharpness up front (Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa): Unai Emery will see plenty of his former successful sides in the showing Manchester United made Sunday at Old Trafford. What he didn’t see in his own side was cutting edge. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, and Jacob Ramsey have been so good for Villa in recent weeks but it just wasn’t there today. In a one-goal game at Old Trafford, the margins are so thin. Like Villa did to Newcastle a few weeks back, United frustrated a lively in-form opponent with control. It just couldn’t get that second goal to make things comfortable. (NM)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 1, 2023, 9:08 AM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leicester City, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but West Ham has a difficult run-in and both Leeds and Nottingham Forest are within one wrong weekend of the bottom three. The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 30

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Leicester vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 1, 2023, 9:08 AM EDT
Leicester City host Everton at the King Power Stadium on Monday and this is a truly huge game in the Premier League relegation scrap.

Take a shot every time somebody says ‘six-pointer’ around this game and you’ll have a very good evening…

Anyway, the Foxes are fighting under Dean Smith and they followed up a home win against Wolves by drawing away at Leeds in midweek. Jamie Vardy jumped off the bench and was back on the scoresheet in that game and James Maddison was back pulling the strings as Leicester look very dangerous in attack and that is their best route to safety. They sit in the bottom three heading into this weekend but are just one point from safety.

Everton sit in 19th, one place and one point below Leicester, and Sean Dyche’s side were hammered 4-1 at home by Newcastle in midweek as they have gone six games without a win and have lost the early momentum they had when he arrived. They are struggling to create chances and defensively they aren’t looking that solid. If you look at Everton’s remaining schedule they could win two of their four games after this. This trip to Leicester has to be a win for the Toffees.

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Everton.

How to watch Leicester vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (May 1)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester’s attacking stars are stepping up with Vardy and Maddison causing so many problems in the second half against Leeds and Patson Daka also had a big impact off the bench. Dean Smith has decided Leicester’s best chance of staying up is to get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible. It is working.

Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back from injury but they have lost some balance in midfield and although they have drawn three of their last six, they are running out of time to save themselves from a first-ever Premier League relegation. Dyche may have to switch up his tactics if they are level with 30 minutes to go in this game because a draw probably isn’t enough for Everton.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf), Kelechi Iheanacho (adductor)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Ruben Vinagre (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (hamstring)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By May 1, 2023, 9:07 AM EDT
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Can Arsenal rally to win a long-sought Premier League crown, or will Manchester City chase it down to claim yet another Premier League title?

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season took a pause after Matchweek 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Saturday 29 April

Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brighton 6-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday 30 April

AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Fulham 1-2 Man City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Newcastle 3-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Liverpool 4-3 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 1 May

3pm: Leicester v Everton — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Tuesday 2 May

3pm: Arsenal v Chelsea — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Premier League table – April 30, 2023

Premier League standings

Latest standings on NBC Sports’ scoreboard

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

