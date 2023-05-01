Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.
Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.
How were Sheffield United promoted?
Sheffield United dropped out of the FA Cup with Saturday’s loss to Manchester City in the semifinal round, but the Blades will almost certainly get a rematch next season in the Premier League.
The Blades were rock solid on both ends of the field, with the league’s 3rd-best scoring record (67 goals) and the 2nd-best defensive record (36 conceded). 23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye leads the way with 13 league goals thus far, with Oliver McBurnie (11) and James McAtee (8) not so far behind.
Who else is in the mix for promotion?
Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town and Middlesbrough are in the playoffs.
Coventry City and Millwall control their own destinies in the fight for fifth- and sixth-place, but Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, and West Brom are hoping for a final week win and help to reach the playoffs.
Incredibly, the final match day see five teams alive for two spots and two playing each other. Though odds are certainly slim for a couple of them, there are scenarios!
Coventry’s in with a draw at Boro because Millwall and Blackburn are the only teams that can pass them and both will have a maximum of 68 points entering Matchweek 46.
Remaining Matchweek 46 fixture
5. Coventry (69 points, +12 GD): at Middlesbrough
6. Millwall (68 points, +8 GD): vs Blackburn
7. Sunderland (66 points, +10 GD): at Preston
8. West Brom (66 points, +7 GD): at Swansea City
9. Blackburn Rovers (66 points, -3 GD): at Millwall
When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?
The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.
The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but West Ham has a difficult run-in and both Leeds and Leicester City are within one wrong weekend of the bottom three. The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high seven teams sit within nine points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
As for now Bournemouth and Crystal Palace look to have shaken clear of the rubble, while Leicester City, Leeds, and West Ham all don’t feel great about looking over their shoulders and sure could use a win.
Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Southampton still be there when the season ends?
But Iwobi’s goal will annoy Leicester even as the Foxes move out of the bottom three and leave their visitors in 19th, especially considering James Maddison saw a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford and could’ve been up two.
Leicester sits 16th as one of three teams on 30 points and the one with the best goal differential. The Toffees have 29 points, five more than last-place Southampton.
Caglar Soyuncu goal video: Defender slides to clean up knock down
Jamie Vardy goal video: Foxes in front!
Alex Iwobi goal video: Level again.
How to watch Leicester vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (May 1) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leicester’s attacking stars are stepping up with Vardy and Maddison causing so many problems in the second half against Leeds and Patson Daka also had a big impact off the bench. Dean Smith has decided Leicester’s best chance of staying up is to get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible. It is working.
Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back from injury but they have lost some balance in midfield and although they have drawn three of their last six, they are running out of time to save themselves from a first-ever Premier League relegation. Dyche may have to switch up his tactics if they are level with 30 minutes to go in this game because a draw probably isn’t enough for Everton.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf), Kelechi Iheanacho (adductor)