Leicester vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Leicester City host Everton at the King Power Stadium on Monday and this is a truly huge game in the Premier League relegation scrap.

Take a shot every time somebody says ‘six-pointer’ around this game and you’ll have a very good evening…

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v EVERTON

Anyway, the Foxes are fighting under Dean Smith and they followed up a home win against Wolves by drawing away at Leeds in midweek. Jamie Vardy jumped off the bench and was back on the scoresheet in that game and James Maddison was back pulling the strings as Leicester look very dangerous in attack and that is their best route to safety. They sit in the bottom three heading into this weekend but are just one point from safety.

Everton sit in 19th, one place and one point below Leicester, and Sean Dyche’s side were hammered 4-1 at home by Newcastle in midweek as they have gone six games without a win and have lost the early momentum they had when he arrived. They are struggling to create chances and defensively they aren’t looking that solid. If you look at Everton’s remaining schedule they could win two of their four games after this. This trip to Leicester has to be a win for the Toffees.

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Everton.

Premier League news Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live... Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race? Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...

How to watch Leicester vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (May 1)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester’s attacking stars are stepping up with Vardy and Maddison causing so many problems in the second half against Leeds and Patson Daka also had a big impact off the bench. Dean Smith has decided Leicester’s best chance of staying up is to get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible. It is working.

Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back from injury but they have lost some balance in midfield and although they have drawn three of their last six, they are running out of time to save themselves from a first-ever Premier League relegation. Dyche may have to switch up his tactics if they are level with 30 minutes to go in this game because a draw probably isn’t enough for Everton.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf), Kelechi Iheanacho (adductor)

Your City team to face the Toffees 📝 🦊#LEIEVE pic.twitter.com/V23m876KDK — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 1, 2023

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)

TEAM NEWS! 📋 Two changes as Seamus Coleman and James Garner come into the starting XI 👊 #LEIEVE pic.twitter.com/kstjk6fCUM — Everton (@Everton) May 1, 2023

Latest USMNT news USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports