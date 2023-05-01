Leicester out of bottom three after 2-2 draw with Everton

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Iwobi’s second-half goal gave Everton a point and a draw with Leicester City that left both sides wanting more from King Power Stadium on Monday.

The Toffees led early on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty kick but trailed after Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy pushed a Foxes comeback onto the scoreboard.

WATCH LEICESTER vs EVERTON FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

But Iwobi’s goal will annoy Leicester even as the Foxes move out of the bottom three and leave their visitors in 19th, especially considering James Maddison saw a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford and could’ve been up two.

Leicester sits 16th as one of three teams on 30 points and the one with the best goal differential. The Toffees have 29 points, five more than last-place Southampton.

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Everton.

Premier League news Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live... Premier League table, 2022-23 season Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

Both disappointed but Foxes will take their position

The intensity was as expected, and the pace frenetic.

Neither Everton nor Leicester will be too excited by their point, but the Foxes can walk away from Monday’s draw knowing they are out of the bottom three until at least next weekend.

Leicester still has Liverpool and Newcastle on its schedule, and perhaps the time above the dreaded line will give them as much confidence as the bright performance issued in front of the home crowd.

Everton has Brighton and Man City next, and will have certainly hoped for much more than a single point. How will their attitude fare given their space below the line.

Leicester vs Everton player ratings: Stars of the Show

Alex Iwobi

Luke Thomas

James Maddison

Abdoulaye Doucoure

What’s next?

Leicester has two more Monday matches ahead, starting with a trip to Fulham next.

Everton will go to Brighton on Monday as well.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal video: Penalty won, converted

Caglar Soyuncu goal video: Defender slides to clean up knock down

Jamie Vardy goal video: Foxes in front!

Alex Iwobi goal video: Level again.

How to watch Leicester vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (May 1)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester’s attacking stars are stepping up with Vardy and Maddison causing so many problems in the second half against Leeds and Patson Daka also had a big impact off the bench. Dean Smith has decided Leicester’s best chance of staying up is to get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible. It is working.

Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back from injury but they have lost some balance in midfield and although they have drawn three of their last six, they are running out of time to save themselves from a first-ever Premier League relegation. Dyche may have to switch up his tactics if they are level with 30 minutes to go in this game because a draw probably isn’t enough for Everton.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf), Kelechi Iheanacho (adductor)

Your City team to face the Toffees 📝 🦊#LEIEVE pic.twitter.com/V23m876KDK — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 1, 2023

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Andros Townsend (knee), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)

TEAM NEWS! 📋 Two changes as Seamus Coleman and James Garner come into the starting XI 👊 #LEIEVE pic.twitter.com/kstjk6fCUM — Everton (@Everton) May 1, 2023

Latest USMNT news USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports