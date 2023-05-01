Liverpool vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday as the Reds aim to continue their late season push for a top four finish.

Their dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday showcased the best and worst of Liverpool as they raced into a 3-0 lead but then Spurs made it 3-3 in stoppage time before Diogo Jota scored a last-gasp winner. Perhaps no game this season summed up the Jekyll and Hyde nature of Liverpool better. They sit in fifth-place heading into this game, seven points off the top four with fives game to go.

Fulham put up a brave battle against Manchester City but lost 2-1 at home as they have now lost six of their last eight games to end any hopes they had of European qualification. Still, it has been a fine season for the Cottagers and if they can pick up a few wins in their remaining games then a top 10 finish will surely be secured.

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Fulham.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2;45pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool’s attacking trio of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota look very dangerous and Klopp has received a huge boost with the return of Diaz from injury. The balance of Liverpool is still off as defensively they are coughing up big chances but it is a case of attack being the best form of defense.

Fulham have some injury issues to contend with and their relatively small squad is being stretched to its limits as they make up plenty of games late in the season. Marco Silva’s side put up a great battle against Manchester City and all season long they have been in games and make it very tough for opponents. Carlos Vinicius scoring against City will give him confidence he can step up in the next few games before Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from his lengthy ban.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee),  Naby Keita (undisclosed) | DOUBT: Diogo Jota (back)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (elbow), Andreas Pereira (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (hamstring), Harry Wilson (illness)

Bruno Fernandes goal leads Manchester United past Aston Villa

It looks like a Champions League football for Manchester United following a 1-0 win over fifth-place Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes’ first-half goal gave the Red Devils a lead they would not relinquish and the reward is a nine-point lead over fifth-place Tottenham and sixth-place Villa with five matches left on their Premier League docket and matches-in-hand on both.

United bounced back from its midweek blown lead against Spurs to remain two points back of victorious Newcastle with a match-in-hand on the third-place Magpies.

Villa loses for the first time in 11 Premier League matches and now has to look behind it with more attention, as Liverpool and Brighton can pass the Europe-seeking Villans with points in their matches-in-hand.

Savvy, serious Manchester United shut down Villa

Unai Emery will see plenty of his former successful sides in the showing Manchester United made Sunday at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag partnered Victor Lindelof with Luke Shaw behind Casemiro, and all United needed was a goal to get the job done.

Ten Hag’s four-man midfield, if we can call the lineup a 4-1-4-1, was ready to feed Marcus Rashford as Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer especially showed nous in fighting for every blade of grass with intent to move the ball forward.

This was very much a sign of how adaptable United’s become, as missing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez is not enough to fight on in Europe but certainly not the end of hopes for beating a very In-form Premier League visitor.

There were desperation blocks for Lindelof and others, yes, as Villa wasn’t going down without a fight. But the Red Devils were very much at the fore of this match.

Like Villa did to Newcastle a few weeks back, United frustrated a lively in-form opponent with control. It just couldn’t get that second goal to make things comfortable.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Stars of the Show

Bruno Fernandes

Victor Lindelof

Casemiro

Emiliano Martinez

Tyrone Mings

Manchester United vs Aston Villa player ratings
Manchester United vs Aston Villa as it happened

It was all Man United in the first 15 minutes, with Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez making some key interventions, but the visitors should be up 1-0 on a 20th-minute tap-in but instead it’s fumbled into a mere corner kick.

GOAL! Marcus Rashford is denied by Martinez but Bruno Fernandes will not be denied on the rebound, keeping cool from an acute angle with bodies sliding around him to hit a ball off Alex Moreno. VAR review. Manchester United, 1-0.

HALFTIME: Villa’s missed chance was one of just two attempts for the visitors and Unai Emery’s men have only had 36 percent of the ball. Man United holds a 0.93-0.14 advantage in expected goals and have taken eight shots, forcing three saves and four recoveries out of Martinez.

The second half has been a defensive clinic by Man United, with and without the ball. The second goal did not arrive and it was in the balance deep into stoppage time, when Villa earned a free kick, but Erik ten Hag’s men got the win.

Bruno Fernandes goal video: Red Devils in front

Man United visits Brighton on Thursday before going to West Ham on Sunday.

Villa Is off until a Saturday trip to Wolves.

Key storylines & star players

Man United is still alive for a cup double but can’t lose sight of its Premier League goals. The Red Devils have been driven by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes this year but the focus has been on the back end with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez out of the equation. Victor Lindelof was a FA Cup semifinal hero and Harry Maguire’s back in the fold as well.

Villa’s only conceded three goals during this 10-match unbeaten Premier League run, and now center back Tyrone Mings has added a game-winning goal to his resume following the 1-0 defeat of Fulham. The towering 30-year-old with 17 England caps is in fine form.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Scott McTominay (knock)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Leon Bailey (hamstring), Matty Cash (calf), Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)

Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high seven teams sit within nine points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

As for now Bournemouth and Crystal Palace look to have shaken clear of the rubble, while Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and West Ham all don’t feel great about looking over their shoulders and sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Leicester, Everton and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Six teams are within five points of the bottom three.

Premier League table, current form – April 30

Premier League standings

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds 1-1 Leicester — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, April 27: Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Bournemouth: +15000
Wolves: +10000
West Ham: +2000
Leicester City: +200
Nottingham Forest: -150
Leeds: -165
Everton: -165
Southampton: -5000

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 43 points
13. Palace, 42 points
14. West Ham, 39 points
15. Bournemouth, 38 points
15. Everton, 36 points
16. Leicester, 35 points
17. Nottingham Forest, 34 points
19. Leeds, 34 points
20. Southampton, 30 points

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United and Newcastle United, however, can go to bed at night knowing the race is theirs to lose over the final few weeks of the Premier League season.

Tottenham opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and now Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the doorr. Losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle have Spurs appearing to be in a free fall, but new interim boss Ryan Mason has a healthy Harry Kane and that makes anything possible.

Yet who will have seized the chance come the end of the Premier League season?

Aston Villa just had its red-hot run spoiled by Manchester United on Sunday. Are they out? It seems likely, as Liverpool and Brighton are now just as well-positioned should Newcastle or Man United really slip up.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Premier League table: Top-four picture

Premier League standings

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Brighton (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Fulham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Manchester United (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Aston Villa (A),.

Aston Villa: Manchester United (A), Wolves (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, highlights
Thursday, May 4: Brighton vs Manchester United — 3pm ET
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 14: Arsenal vs Brighton – 11:30am ET
Thursday, May 18: Newcastle vs Brighton — 2:30pm ET
Wednesday, May 24: Brighton vs Manchester City – 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Tottenham’s last 5 results: WLLDL
Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WLWWW
Brighton’s last 5 results: WLWLW
Manchester United’s last 5 results: WWWDW

Manchester United: -1000
Newcastle: -700
Liverpool: +400
Brighton: +1000
Tottenham: +1400
Aston Villa: +2500

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leicester City, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but West Ham has a difficult run-in and both Leeds and Nottingham Forest are within one wrong weekend of the bottom three. The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – April 30

Premier League standings

