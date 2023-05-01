Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday as the Reds aim to continue their late season push for a top four finish.
Their dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday showcased the best and worst of Liverpool as they raced into a 3-0 lead but then Spurs made it 3-3 in stoppage time before Diogo Jota scored a last-gasp winner. Perhaps no game this season summed up the Jekyll and Hyde nature of Liverpool better. They sit in fifth-place heading into this game, seven points off the top four with fives game to go.
Fulham put up a brave battle against Manchester City but lost 2-1 at home as they have now lost six of their last eight games to end any hopes they had of European qualification. Still, it has been a fine season for the Cottagers and if they can pick up a few wins in their remaining games then a top 10 finish will surely be secured.
Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Fulham.
How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2;45pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool’s attacking trio of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota look very dangerous and Klopp has received a huge boost with the return of Diaz from injury. The balance of Liverpool is still off as defensively they are coughing up big chances but it is a case of attack being the best form of defense.
Fulham have some injury issues to contend with and their relatively small squad is being stretched to its limits as they make up plenty of games late in the season. Marco Silva’s side put up a great battle against Manchester City and all season long they have been in games and make it very tough for opponents. Carlos Vinicius scoring against City will give him confidence he can step up in the next few games before Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from his lengthy ban.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed) | DOUBT: Diogo Jota (back)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (elbow), Andreas Pereira (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (hamstring), Harry Wilson (illness)