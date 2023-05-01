Premier League winners – Full list of every champion

The Premier League winners are yet to be determined for the 2022-23 season but there is going to be one epic battle to decide who are crowned champions.
With Arsenal leading the way but Manchester City set to hunt them down in the final months of the current campaign, it makes you think back to some of the great teams, and champs, in years gone by.
From Manchester United’s legendary treble winning side to the Leicester City fairytale and Arsenal’s Invincibles, there have been so many amazing title winners over the 30 seasons of the Premier League.
1992-93: Manchester United
1993-94: Manchester United
1994-95: Blackburn Rovers
1995-96: Manchester United
1996-97: Manchester United
1997-98: Arsenal
1998-99: Manchester United
1999-00: Manchester United
2000-01: Manchester United
2001-02: Arsenal
2002-03: Manchester United
2003-04: Arsenal
2004-05: Chelsea
2005-06: Chelsea
2006-07: Manchester United
2007-08: Manchester United
2008-09: Manchester United
2009-10: Chelsea
2010-11: Manchester United
2011-12: Manchester City
2012-13: Manchester United
2013-14: Manchester City
2014-15: Chelsea
2015-16: Leicester City
2016-17: Chelsea
2017-18: Manchester City
2018-19: Manchester City
2019-20: Liverpool
2020-21: Manchester City
2021-22: Manchester City
2022-23: TBD
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 33
1. Tottenham finds defiance, but Liverpool had it all along (Liverpool 4-3 Spurs): There’s this line from Tom Hardy’s Bane in one of the Batman movies where the villain says to the hero, “You merely adopted the dark. I was born it.” That seems a pretty fitting way to describe Liverpool’s response to coughing up a 3-0 lead to Spurs at Anfield. For as inconsistent and downright poor as Liverpool has been at times this year, we’ve seen Jurgen Klopp’s club shake off any number of situations that would’ve felt insurmountable for others. Credit Ryan Mason’s Spurs for defiantly coming back from 3-0 down after 15 minutes, but the Reds always looked a team that could strike again… and did just that in stoppage time. (NM)
2. Another ho-hum complete Man City win featuring another Haaland record (Fulham 1-2 Man City): It’s a huge win, don’t get us wrong, the one that put Manchester City back into the first on the Premier League table, but in the wake of their 4-1 win over Arsenal, which reclaimed Premier League title control and concluded a four-match run in which City scored 15 goals, this was all so formulaic. City hasn’t lost since a 1-0 setback at Tottenham on February 5. Not one loss in any competition. Next. (NM)
3. Savvy, serious Man United shut down Aston Villa (Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa): Erik ten Hag partnered Victor Lindelof with Luke Shaw behind Casemiro, and the trio was solid enough that all United needed was a goal to get the job done. Ten Hag’s four-man midfield, if we can call the lineup a 4-1-4-1, was ready to feed Marcus Rashford as Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer showed nous in fighting for every blade of grass with intent to move the ball forward. This was very much a sign of how adaptable United’s become, as missing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez is not enough to fight on in Europe but certainly not the end of hopes for beating a very In-form Premier League visitor. There were desperation blocks for Lindelof and others, yes, as Villa wasn’t going down without a fight. But the Red Devils were very much at the fore of this match. (NM)
4. Red-hot Newcastle cannot be stopped (Newcastle 3-1 Southampton): Yes, they have a trip to Arsenal next week but at this rate they go into it as favorites. Newcastle have scored 13 goals and secured three wins this week as Eddie Howe’s side are blowing opponents away with incredible spells of attacking play. The second half showcased just how good they can be and they should have scored double the amount of goals they scored against Southampton. Newcastle are scary. (JPW)
5. Leeds in freefall with latest ‘six-point’ loss (AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds): They have now failed to win any of their last five and have been outscored 18-5 in that run. Leeds are all over the place and Javi Gracia may well be out before the final four games of the season. Leeds have no identity, players look confused, and they are just a team of individuals going out there and hoping for the best. From the team which made such a splash under Marcelo Bielsa, this is sad to see. (JPW)
6. Tottenham fought, but the belief reservoir was expended (Liverpool 4-3 Spurs): This game wanted to give you more storylines. Once it ended, we’re not sure what we learned other than both sides have a lot of work to do this summer, and that Tottenham only had enough juice in the system to get back to 3-3, not to hold on or push for more. While you can credit Spurs for fighting back from 3-nil, you saw a little bit of the “switched-off” mentality right after Richarlison’s stoppage time equalizer. And to be fair, can we really say that we’ve seen much from Tottenham this season that screams, “We’re back and you better believe it?” There’s no reason to really believe in Spurs outside of Harry Kane right now, and who knows his mind at this point? (NM)
7. Brighton’s belief a rude wake-up call for Wolves (Brighton 6-0 Wolves): Wolverhampton Wanderers looked utterly powerless to stop Brighton and Hove Albion from doing whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. When was the last time you saw a team get two goals each from three different players? If for some reason you have an example or two handy and those examples weren’t in your men’s, women’s, youth. or co-ed league, then when did you see it happen inside of an hour? Wolves were very much at the beach and Julen Lopetegui is certainly going to let his players have it either after the game or in their return to the training ground. Wolves look safe from relegation, anyway, but their goals for next season will be much higher than that and performances like this are unacceptable. (NM)
8. West Ham still not safe despite surge (Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham): The Irons play against Manchester City and Manchester United in their next two Premier League games and they have a clash against Brentford sandwiched in-between two Europa Conference League semifinals against AZ Alkmaar. They are the favorites to win the Conference League but West Ham are also still in danger of being relegated from the Premier League. The last thing David Moyes would have wanted is tough decisions to make when it comes to team selection for the upcoming semifinals but he may have to rotate his lineup and prioritize the game against Brentford to try and secure West Ham’s Premier League status. Their last two games of the season are against Leeds and Leicester and could be massive relegation six-pointers. (JPW)
9. Move on from Bees’ sting quickly, Forest (Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest): The next one is the big one for Forest. Not, not a big one; the big one. Not only is it the next game, but it’s against last-place Southampton — Forest’s best remaining chance at three points. That game will be the final fixture of Matchweek 35, late on Monday (3 pm ET), so by the time Steve Copper’s side plays again, both Leicester and Everton will have played twice, meaning that Forest might not only be in the relegation zone the next time they take the field, but they might even find themselves in 19th. Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace remain on the fixture list to close out the season. (AE)
10. Villans victimized by lack of sharpness up front (Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa): Unai Emery will see plenty of his former successful sides in the showing Manchester United made Sunday at Old Trafford. What he didn’t see in his own side was cutting edge. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, and Jacob Ramsey have been so good for Villa in recent weeks but it just wasn’t there today. In a one-goal game at Old Trafford, the margins are so thin. Like Villa did to Newcastle a few weeks back, United frustrated a lively in-form opponent with control. It just couldn’t get that second goal to make things comfortable. (NM)
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Leicester City, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but West Ham has a difficult run-in and both Leeds and Nottingham Forest are within one wrong weekend of the bottom three. The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Anyway, the Foxes are fighting under Dean Smith and they followed up a home win against Wolves by drawing away at Leeds in midweek. Jamie Vardy jumped off the bench and was back on the scoresheet in that game and James Maddison was back pulling the strings as Leicester look very dangerous in attack and that is their best route to safety. They sit in the bottom three heading into this weekend but are just one point from safety.
Everton sit in 19th, one place and one point below Leicester, and Sean Dyche’s side were hammered 4-1 at home by Newcastle in midweek as they have gone six games without a win and have lost the early momentum they had when he arrived. They are struggling to create chances and defensively they aren’t looking that solid. If you look at Everton’s remaining schedule they could win two of their four games after this. This trip to Leicester has to be a win for the Toffees.
How to watch Leicester vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday (May 1) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leicester’s attacking stars are stepping up with Vardy and Maddison causing so many problems in the second half against Leeds and Patson Daka also had a big impact off the bench. Dean Smith has decided Leicester’s best chance of staying up is to get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible. It is working.
Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back from injury but they have lost some balance in midfield and although they have drawn three of their last six, they are running out of time to save themselves from a first-ever Premier League relegation. Dyche may have to switch up his tactics if they are level with 30 minutes to go in this game because a draw probably isn’t enough for Everton.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: James Justin (achilles), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf), Kelechi Iheanacho (adductor)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool