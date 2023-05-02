Brighton vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton and Hove Albion continues its push for European football when it hosts top-four chasing Manchester United on Thursday at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Brighton’s 52 points put them in deceptive eighth-place footing. The Seagulls are two points behind Aston Villa and Tottenham but have played three fewer matches than both.

The club is four points back of fifth-place Liverpool with two matches-in-hand, with Manchester United sitting in fourth place with 63 points.

The Red Devils control their own destiny and have a margin of error, and can leapfrog third-place Newcastle with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Manchester United.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Brighton is firing on all cylinders as it comes off a six-star blowout of Wolves that feature braces from not one but three Seagulls: Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross, and Danny Welbeck. Who will stay hot at home against Man United.

Does Casemiro have a shot at being in the Premier League Best XI this season? He’s missed six games from red card suspensions alone but he’s been a mood-changing part of Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford revolution.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Scott McTominay (knock)

