Kevin De Bruyne ties Frank Lampard on Premier League assist list

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne tied Premier League legend Frank Lampard on the all-time assists leaderboard on Wednesday when his free kick service to John Stones gave City a 2-0 lead over Arsenal in their huge Wednesday match at the Etihad Stadium.

“KDB” now has 102 Premier League assists, and 100 PL assists is a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.

The assist is De Bruyne’s 16th of this Premier League season.

De Bruyne may not track down Ryan Giggs’ 162 career PL assists, but the other members are the top three are within his reach if he plays at least one more season with Man City.

DC United boss Wayne Rooney is next: He recorded 103.

Second place could take some doing, as Cesc Fabregas record 111 assists between Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are several other active Premier League players in and around the top 25 for all-time assists. Check the full list after the jump.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active player

Ryan Giggs, 162 Cesc Fabregas, 111 Wayne Rooney, 103 Frank Lampard, 102 Kevin De Bruyne, 102 Dennis Bergkamp, 94 David Silva, 93 Steven Gerrard, 92 James Milner, 87 David Beckham, 80 Teddy Sheringham, 76 Thierry Henry, 74 Andrew Cole, 73 Christian Eriksen, 73 Ashley Young, 71 Darren Anderton, 68 Gareth Barry, 64 Alan Shearer, 64 Matt Le Tissier, 63 Nolberto Solano, 62 Stewart Downing, 59 Steve McManaman, 59 Peter Crouch, 58 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58 Raheem Sterling, 58 Riyad Mahrez, 57 Andy Robertson, 57 Eric Cantona, 56 Kevin Davies, 55 Didier Drogba, 55 Damien Duff, 55 Steed Malbranque, 55 Danny Murphy Paul Scholes, 55 Theo Walcott, 55 Eden Hazard, 54 Juan Mata, 54 Mesut Ozil, 54 Mohamed Salah, 54

