Kevin De Bruyne ties Frank Lampard on Premier League assist list

By May 2, 2023, 7:45 AM EDT
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne tied Premier League legend Frank Lampard on the all-time assists leaderboard on Wednesday when his free kick service to John Stones gave City a 2-0 lead over Arsenal in their huge Wednesday match at the Etihad Stadium.

“KDB” now has 102 Premier League assists, and 100 PL assists is a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.

The assist is De Bruyne’s 16th of this Premier League season.

[ MORE: Premier League assist leaders ]

De Bruyne may not track down Ryan Giggs’ 162 career PL assists, but the other members are the top three are within his reach if he plays at least one more season with Man City.

DC United boss Wayne Rooney is next: He recorded 103.

Second place could take some doing, as Cesc Fabregas record 111 assists between Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are several other active Premier League players in and around the top 25 for all-time assists. Check the full list after the jump.

Premier League all-time assist leaders

bold denotes active player

  1. Ryan Giggs, 162
  2. Cesc Fabregas, 111
  3. Wayne Rooney, 103
  4. Frank Lampard, 102
  5. Kevin De Bruyne, 102
  6. Dennis Bergkamp, 94
  7. David Silva, 93
  8. Steven Gerrard, 92
  9. James Milner, 87
  10. David Beckham, 80
  11. Teddy Sheringham, 76
  12. Thierry Henry, 74
  13. Andrew Cole, 73
  14. Christian Eriksen, 73
  15. Ashley Young, 71
  16. Darren Anderton, 68
  17. Gareth Barry, 64
  18. Alan Shearer, 64
  19. Matt Le Tissier, 63
  20. Nolberto Solano, 62
  21. Stewart Downing, 59
  22. Steve McManaman, 59
  23. Peter Crouch, 58
  24. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 58
  25. Raheem Sterling, 58
  26. Riyad Mahrez, 57
  27. Andy Robertson, 57
  28. Eric Cantona, 56
  29. Kevin Davies, 55
  30. Didier Drogba, 55
  31. Damien Duff, 55
  32. Steed Malbranque, 55
  33. Danny Murphy
  34. Paul Scholes, 55
  35. Theo Walcott, 55
  36. Eden Hazard, 54
  37. Juan Mata, 54
  38. Mesut Ozil, 54
  39. Mohamed Salah, 54

Newcastle vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 2, 2023, 10:33 AM EDT
Red-hot Newcastle host title-chasing Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday and it promises to be quite the spectacle.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE v ARSENAL

Newcastle have won eight of their last nine Premier League games to all but secure UEFA Champions League qualification and Eddie Howe saw his side win all three of their games last week, scoring 13 goals in the process. They dispatched Southampton 3-1 last time out and despite starting slowly, their quality shone through and they have so many in-form attacking options.

Arsenal have slumped in recent weeks and Mikel Arteta’s young side know they need to win out to have a realistic chance of winning the Premier League. After they lost at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side have caught them and have games in-hand as the Gunners have just run out of steam. Still, what a season they have had. Can they finish it strongly and push City all the way?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Newcastle vs Arsenal.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has been back to his best in recent weeks, while Bruno Guimaraes is running games and the likes of Joe Willock, Joelinton and Alexander Isak have been unplayable at times. When this Newcastle side gets going and St James’ Park is fully behind them, there are few teams who can stop them.

Arsenal’s top four hopes unravelled at Newcastle at around this time last season and Arteta will be hoping his young side learned from that harsh lesson. They have still taken a huge, and unexpected, step forward this season as they’ve already qualified for the Champions League. But there is now a negative vibe around the Gunners as defensive mistakes have crept in all over the place over the last few weeks as their title bid has stalled. Badly.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) | DOUBT: Sean Longstaff (foot)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 2, 2023, 10:15 AM EDT
Tottenham host Crystal Palace in a London derby on Saturday as the hosts aim to keep their faint top four hopes alive.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v CRYSTAL PALACE

Following their defeat at Liverpool, which saw Spurs fall 3-0 behind in the first half then rally to make it 3-3 late on before conceding a 94th-minute goal to lose 4-3 at Anfield, they lost more ground on the top four. It now seems like a top six finish is the best caretake boss Ryan Mason can hope for.

Palace have been flying since Roy Hodgson’s return as they’ve won four of his six games back in charge, picking up 13 points from a possible 18. They beat West Ham United 4-3 in a thriller last time out and Hodgson has brought out the best in all of Palace’s talented attackers.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Spurs have been 5-0, 2-0 and 3-1 down at half time of their last three Premier League games and they are giving themselves a huge mountain to climb. In their comeback draw against Manchester United and narrow defeat at Liverpool they have shown great spirit to get back level but it just isn’t enough if they want to stay in the top four race. Harry Kane has scored 25 goals this season but he can’t do it all on his own.

Crystal Palace have taken the handbrake off now they’re well above the relegation zone and they are fun to watch. Wilfried Zaha scored on his return from injury and has been given the captains armband as Palace try and convince him to sign a new contract. Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been excellent in recent weeks and whoever is the new long-term boss at Palace has a very talented squad to work with.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | DOUBT: Wilfried Zaha (knock)

Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 2, 2023, 9:48 AM EDT
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday in a London derby that the Gunners have to win to keep their title bid alive.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL v CHELSEA

Mikel Arteta’s side were hammered 4-1 at Manchester City last time out as they still have a two-point lead atop the Premier League table but City have two games in-hand and if they win at Fulham on Sunday they will go back to the top of the table. Arsenal have drawn three and lost one of their last four games as their title push has come off the rails at precisely the wrong time.

Chelsea came off the rails a long, long time ago and caretaker boss Frank Lampard has lost all five of his games in charge after Todd Boehly fired Graham Potter. The Blues lost 2-0 at home against Brentford in midweek and at this point Lampard is just chucking players in to see what happens. What a mess.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Arsenal vs Chelsea.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (May 2)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

What kind of reaction are we going to see from the Gunners? Aaron Ramsdale has said anything can happen and Arsenal aren’t giving up on their title hopes but it looks pretty unlikely Manchester City will slip up now. Arteta has stuck with the same players in recent weeks but it seems like Leandro Trossard and Jorginho will start this game. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli froze against Man City but they should be back to their marauding best.

Chelsea have so many quality players but how does Lampard put them together? Against Brentford they played four central midfielders in the team and Chelsea are almost in damage limitation mode right now. That is a sad state of affairs for a squad this talented. They are totally lacking in confidence, a plan and momentum. If it is Mauricio Pochettino who comes in this summer, he has a heck of a job on his hands.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (pelvic), Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Reports: Leeds set to fire Javi Gracia, appoint Sam Allardyce

By May 2, 2023, 9:47 AM EDT
Leeds United will reportedly fire Javi Gracia and hire Sam Allardyce as manager for the final four games of the Premier League season in a desperation move to jumpstart its players.

If so, Gracia’s last match was a 4-1 beatdown at Bournemouth, a loss that left 17th-place Leeds with the second-worst relegation odds in the Premier League.

Leeds has already announced that director of football Victor Orta has left the club.

Oddly enough, Allardyce’s last Premier League match was a May 23, 2021 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation scrap ]

Gracia was hired in February after the club fired American boss Jesse Marsch with the club in 17th place and in one of the most congested relegation fights in history.

Michael Skubala led Leeds to a draw and loss before Gracia took the reins, and Leeds won three and drew one in a six-match stretch that saw the club rise as high as 13th.

But the club has conceded four or more goals three times in an ensuing five-match winless run and Gracia, seemingly, has run out of time. Known as a defensive-minded coach, oddly enough, Gracia’s overseen a goal or more in his last nine games at Leeds.

Why Big Sam? And what’s next for Leeds?

Allardyce will have some task ahead of him, with Manchester City away, Newcastle at home, West Ham away, and Spurs at Elland Road to finish the season.

“Big Sam” has a reputation as a relegation specialist but suffered his first at his last job, the 2020-21 campaign at West Bromwich Albion.

He hasn’t been in a job for more than 31 matches over his last five stops including an ill-fated one-match run in charge of England: Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton, and West Brom.

Leeds is currently out of the bottom three on goal difference, one of three teams on 30 points. Everton has 29 points while bottom-placed Southampton has 24.

This whole hire may be geared toward beating West Ham and maybe Spurs. Allardyce is 0-4 against Man City boss Pep Guardiola, and Newcastle’s been in fine form as well. Allardyce has not won more than 40 percent of his matches at any stop since leaving Bolton in 2007.

Hear what the 2 Robbies had to say after the Leeds loss to Bournemouth by heading to the 35:57 mark of their podcast, emdedded below.