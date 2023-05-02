Leeds United will reportedly fire Javi Gracia and hire Sam Allardyce as manager for the final four games of the Premier League season in a desperation move to jumpstart its players.
If so, Gracia’s last match was a 4-1 beatdown at Bournemouth, a loss that left 17th-place Leeds with the second-worst relegation odds in the Premier League.
Leeds has already announced that director of football Victor Orta has left the club.
Oddly enough, Allardyce’s last Premier League match was a May 23, 2021 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road.
Gracia was hired in February after the club fired American boss Jesse Marsch with the club in 17th place and in one of the most congested relegation fights in history.
Michael Skubala led Leeds to a draw and loss before Gracia took the reins, and Leeds won three and drew one in a six-match stretch that saw the club rise as high as 13th.
But the club has conceded four or more goals three times in an ensuing five-match winless run and Gracia, seemingly, has run out of time. Known as a defensive-minded coach, oddly enough, Gracia’s overseen a goal or more in his last nine games at Leeds.
Why Big Sam? And what’s next for Leeds?
Allardyce will have some task ahead of him, with Manchester City away, Newcastle at home, West Ham away, and Spurs at Elland Road to finish the season.
“Big Sam” has a reputation as a relegation specialist but suffered his first at his last job, the 2020-21 campaign at West Bromwich Albion.
He hasn’t been in a job for more than 31 matches over his last five stops including an ill-fated one-match run in charge of England: Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton, and West Brom.
Leeds is currently out of the bottom three on goal difference, one of three teams on 30 points. Everton has 29 points while bottom-placed Southampton has 24.
This whole hire may be geared toward beating West Ham and maybe Spurs. Allardyce is 0-4 against Man City boss Pep Guardiola, and Newcastle’s been in fine form as well. Allardyce has not won more than 40 percent of his matches at any stop since leaving Bolton in 2007.
