Premier League all-time goal leaders: Can Kane chase down Shearer?

Alan Shearer is the king of Premier League goal scorers, but Harry Kane is racing to challenge his crown.
Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals during his remarkable career with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, and that figure’s even more impressive when you consider his first professional seasons were played prior to the Premier League era with Southampton.
Wayne Rooney’s incredible career, played almost entirely in the Premier League, saw him become the second player to bag 200+ goals in the competition. The former Manchester United and Everton star counts 208 goals as his haul.
[ MORE: Premier League all-time assist leaders ]
Now level with Rooney? Harry Kane, whose 208 goals are 52 behind Shearer.
Kane, 29, has 25 goals this Premier League season and would be running away with accolades were It not for some fella named Erling Haaland bagging goal after goal for Manchester City.
Will the Tottenham legend stay in England in a bid to chase down Shearer and, if he does, will he do it?
Read the full list of the Premier League’s all-time goal scorers, after the jump.
Premier League all-time goal leaders
bold denotes active player
- Alan Shearer, 260
- Wayne Rooney, 208
- Harry Kane, 208
- Andrew Cole, 187
- Sergio Aguero, 184
- Frank Lampard, 177
- Thierry Henry, 175
- Robbie Fowler, 163
- Jermain Defoe, 162
- Michael Owen, 150
- Les Ferdinand, 149
- Teddy Sheringham, 146
- Robin van Persie, 144
- Mohamed Salah, 137
- Jamie Vardy, 135
- Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 127
- Robbie Keane, 126
- Nicolas Anelka, 125
- Dwight Yorke, 123
- Romelu Lukaku, 121
- Steven Gerrard, 120
- Raheem Sterling, 113
- Ian Wright, 113
- Dion Dublin, 111
- Sadio Mane, 111