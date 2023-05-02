Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Shearer, Cole

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Salah’s record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season is gone, as Erling Haaland has passed it with more than a half-dozen games left in Manchester City’s season.

And now Haaland’s tied Andy Cole and Alan Shearer hold for goals in a 42-game season, converting from the penalty spot early in City’s Sunday match at Fulham.

Haaland scored the final goal of Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, adding to his two assists but that was burying the lede: Haaland’s got 33 goals and is now one behind the record for goals in a 42-game season.

He’s now played in 32 games. Force.

[ WATCH: All 33 of Erling Haaland’s Premier League goals this season ]

Haaland needs just one more goal with seven games left to take down the joint-record holders Cole and Shearer.

It’s one-down, one to-go, either way.

Here’s where history stands, right now, after the jump, plus the record-breaking goal

It’s one-down, one to-go either way.

Erling Haaland record goal video: Make it 33 for No. 9

Premier League single season goals record, 38-game season

Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 34 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32 Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31 Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31 Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31 Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30 Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30 Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30 Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Premier League single season goals record, all seasons

Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34

Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34

Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 34

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32

Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31

Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31

Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31

Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30

Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30

Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30

Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Follow @NicholasMendola