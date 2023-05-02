Premier League single season goals record: Haaland ties Shearer, Cole

Mohamed Salah’s record for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season is gone, as Erling Haaland has passed it with more than a half-dozen games left in Manchester City’s season.
And now Haaland’s tied Andy Cole and Alan Shearer hold for goals in a 42-game season, converting from the penalty spot early in City’s Sunday match at Fulham.
Haaland scored the final goal of Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, adding to his two assists but that was burying the lede: Haaland’s got 33 goals and is now one behind the record for goals in a 42-game season.
He’s now played in 32 games. Force.
[ WATCH: All 33 of Erling Haaland’s Premier League goals this season ]
Haaland needs just one more goal with seven games left to take down the joint-record holders Cole and Shearer.
It’s one-down, one to-go, either way.
Here’s where history stands, right now, after the jump, plus the record-breaking goal
It’s one-down, one to-go either way.
Erling Haaland record goal video: Make it 33 for No. 9
Premier League single season goals record, 38-game season
- Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 34
- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
- Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
- Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
- Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
- Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
- Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30
Premier League single season goals record, all seasons
- Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34
- Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 34
- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
- Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
- Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
- Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
- Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
- Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30