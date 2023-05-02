How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Spurs have been 5-0, 2-0 and 3-1 down at half time of their last three Premier League games and they are giving themselves a huge mountain to climb. In their comeback draw against Manchester United and narrow defeat at Liverpool they have shown great spirit to get back level but it just isn’t enough if they want to stay in the top four race. Harry Kane has scored 25 goals this season but he can’t do it all on his own.
Crystal Palace have taken the handbrake off now they’re well above the relegation zone and they are fun to watch. Wilfried Zaha scored on his return from injury and has been given the captains armband as Palace try and convince him to sign a new contract. Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been excellent in recent weeks and whoever is the new long-term boss at Palace has a very talented squad to work with.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has been back to his best in recent weeks, while Bruno Guimaraes is running games and the likes of Joe Willock, Joelinton and Alexander Isak have been unplayable at times. When this Newcastle side gets going and St James’ Park is fully behind them, there are few teams who can stop them.
Arsenal’s top four hopes unravelled at Newcastle at around this time last season and Arteta will be hoping his young side learned from that harsh lesson. They have still taken a huge, and unexpected, step forward this season as they’ve already qualified for the Champions League. But there is now a negative vibe around the Gunners as defensive mistakes have crept in all over the place over the last few weeks as their title bid has stalled. Badly.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) | DOUBT: Sean Longstaff (foot)
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)
How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (May 2) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
What kind of reaction are we going to see from the Gunners? Aaron Ramsdale has said anything can happen and Arsenal aren’t giving up on their title hopes but it looks pretty unlikely Manchester City will slip up now. Arteta has stuck with the same players in recent weeks but it seems like Leandro Trossard and Jorginho will start this game. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli froze against Man City but they should be back to their marauding best.
Chelsea have so many quality players but how does Lampard put them together? Against Brentford they played four central midfielders in the team and Chelsea are almost in damage limitation mode right now. That is a sad state of affairs for a squad this talented. They are totally lacking in confidence, a plan and momentum. If it is Mauricio Pochettino who comes in this summer, he has a heck of a job on his hands.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (pelvic), Marc Cucurella (thigh)
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford
Sunday 7 May
9am: Man City v Leeds
11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd
Monday 8 May
10am: Fulham v Leicester
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Matchweek 36
Saturday 13 May
7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 14 May
9am: Everton v Man City
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton
Monday 15 May
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Rearranged game
Thursday 18 May
2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton
Matchweek 37
Saturday 20 May
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool