Tottenham host Crystal Palace in a London derby on Saturday as the hosts aim to keep their faint top four hopes alive.

Following their defeat at Liverpool, which saw Spurs fall 3-0 behind in the first half then rally to make it 3-3 late on before conceding a 94th-minute goal to lose 4-3 at Anfield, they lost more ground on the top four. It now seems like a top six finish is the best caretake boss Ryan Mason can hope for.

Palace have been flying since Roy Hodgson’s return as they’ve won four of his six games back in charge, picking up 13 points from a possible 18. They beat West Ham United 4-3 in a thriller last time out and Hodgson has brought out the best in all of Palace’s talented attackers.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Spurs have been 5-0, 2-0 and 3-1 down at half time of their last three Premier League games and they are giving themselves a huge mountain to climb. In their comeback draw against Manchester United and narrow defeat at Liverpool they have shown great spirit to get back level but it just isn’t enough if they want to stay in the top four race. Harry Kane has scored 25 goals this season but he can’t do it all on his own.

Crystal Palace have taken the handbrake off now they’re well above the relegation zone and they are fun to watch. Wilfried Zaha scored on his return from injury and has been given the captains armband as Palace try and convince him to sign a new contract. Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been excellent in recent weeks and whoever is the new long-term boss at Palace has a very talented squad to work with.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) | DOUBT: Wilfried Zaha (knock)

