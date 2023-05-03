Leeds United fire Javi Gracia, appoint Sam Allardyce

By May 3, 2023, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Leeds United has fired Javi Gracia and hired Sam Allardyce as manager for the final four games of the Premier League season in a desperation move to jumpstart its players.

Gracia’s last match was a 4-1 beatdown at Bournemouth, a loss that left 17th-place Leeds with the second-worst relegation odds in the Premier League.

The move follows Leeds’ Monday announcement that director of football Victor Orta left the club.

Oddly enough, Allardyce’s last Premier League match was a May 23, 2021 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation scrap ]

The 68-year-old Allardyce gave an interview to TalkSport on Wednesday and says he’s up for the fight.

“I was shocked. I never thought at this stage of the season… I thought there would be no jobs,” he said.

“The phone popped up with a name I knew fairly well, I knew what it was, and it took me two seconds to say yes. I’m here overlooking the training ground and the fabulous facilities and I’m excited to be involved. A tingle runs through your veins when you take over at a football club. I know it’s in a lot of trouble, but I’ve seen a lot of trouble before. I could’ve done with more time, but we’ve got four games and hopefully I can keep this fabulous club in the Premier League.”

Gracia was hired in February after the club fired American boss Jesse Marsch with the club in 17th place and in one of the most congested relegation fights in history.

Michael Skubala led Leeds to a draw and loss before Gracia took the reins, and Leeds won three and drew one in a six-match stretch that saw the club rise as high as 13th.

But the club has conceded four or more goals three times in an ensuing five-match winless run and Gracia, seemingly, has run out of time. Known as a defensive-minded coach, oddly enough, Gracia’s overseen a goal or more in his last nine games at Leeds.

The Spaniard released a statement following his exit, saying, “It has been a very intense period for many reasons. A busy schedule, injuries and a young but skilled team. However, we managed to position ourselves better than our rivals and this is shown by the results. Compared to our direct rivals and since we were hired, we are the team with the most points — eleven in total — compared to our main competitors. I am confident that the team will achieve its objective. It is a committed squad full of quality.”

The full statement is below.

Why Big Sam? And what’s next for Leeds?

Allardyce will have some task ahead of him, with Manchester City away, Newcastle at home, West Ham away, and Spurs at Elland Road to finish the season.

“Big Sam” has a reputation as a relegation specialist but suffered his first at his last job, the 2020-21 campaign at West Bromwich Albion.

He hasn’t been in a job for more than 31 matches over his last five stops including an ill-fated one-match run in charge of England: Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton, and West Brom.

Leeds is currently out of the bottom three on goal difference, one of three teams on 30 points. Everton has 29 points while bottom-placed Southampton has 24.

This whole hire may be geared toward beating West Ham and maybe Spurs. Allardyce is 0-4 against Man City boss Pep Guardiola, and Newcastle’s been in fine form as well. Allardyce has not won more than 40 percent of his matches at any stop since leaving Bolton in 2007.

Full Javi Gracia statement

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and proud of the team, both players and coaching staff. That’s how I would like to summarise my time at Leeds United. I would have preferred a different moment, but the circumstances have changed.

“We arrived on a short three-month contract. And we did it because we believed in this team. We considered our chances and had confidence. And we know it is possible. We are not talking about miracles, but about the efficient result of a well done work and a process of improvement.

“The coaching staff and I took over the team in 19th position, with a run of ten games without a win. Today, after eleven games played and four games left in the league, the team is out of the relegation zone and with a good chance of achieving the objective.

“It has been a very intense period for many reasons. A busy schedule, injuries and a young but skilled team. However, we managed to position ourselves better than our rivals and this is shown by the results. Compared to our direct rivals and since we were hired, we are the team with the most points — eleven in total — compared to our main competitors. I am confident that the team will achieve its objective. It is a committed squad full of quality.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of the fans. A fan base that supports you, that cheers you on and that I know will never give up. Best wishes for success to Leeds United.”

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By May 3, 2023, 8:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Can Arsenal rally to win a long-sought Premier League crown, or will Manchester City chase it down to claim yet another Premier League title?

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season took a pause after Matchweek 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brighton 6-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday 30 April

AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Fulham 1-2 Man City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Newcastle 3-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Liverpool 4-3 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 1 May

Leicester 2-2 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Tuesday 2 May

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Rearranged games

Wednesday 3 May

3pm: Liverpool v Fulham — Premier League on Peacock
3pm: Man City v West Ham — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Thursday 4 May

3pm: Brighton v Man Utd — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Premier League table – May 3, 2023

Premier League table

Latest standings on NBC Sports’ scoreboard

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

Brentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 3-0 Southampton –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 4-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Southampton 1-2 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 12 February

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 13 February

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 15 February – Rearranged game

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City (rearranged) – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Sunday 19 February

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 2-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

Fulham 1-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Saturday 25 February

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leeds 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 26 February

Spurs 2-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

Arsenal 4-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

Man City 2-0 Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Brighton 4-0 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Chelsea 1-0 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Wolves 1-0 Spurs – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Southampton 1-0 Leicester – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 5 March

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Monday 6 March

Brentford 3-2 Fulham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Everton 1-0 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leeds 2-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leicester 1-3 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Sunday 12 March

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/analysis/highlights
West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Newcastle 2-1 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap, highlights, analysis
Southampton 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap, highlights, analysis

Matchweek 28

Friday 17 March

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Saturday 18 March

Aston Villa 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Southampton 3-3 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Wolves 2-4 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Chelsea 2-2 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Sunday 19 March

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

Man City 4-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Arsenal 4-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Brighton 3-3 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Sunday 2 April

West Ham 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Monday 3 April

Everton 1-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Wednesday 5 April

Man United 1-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
West Ham 1-5 Newcastle — USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Matchweek 30

Saturday 8 April

Man Utd 2-0 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Brentford 1-2 Newcastle — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Fulham 0-1 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-1 Brighton FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 1-0 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 1-4 Man City — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 9 April

Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 31

Matchweek 31

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Chelsea 1-2 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Everton 1-2 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace —FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-3 AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 2-0 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Man City 3-1 Leicester — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 16 April

West Ham 2-2 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Monday 17 April

Leeds 1-6 Liverpool — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Saturday 22 April

Fulham 2-1 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Leicester 2-1 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 23 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Newcastle 6-1 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City

Matchweek 33

Tuesday 25 April

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Leeds 1-1 Leicester — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Wednesday 26 April

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Chelsea 0-2 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
West Ham 1-2 Liverpool — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man City 4-1 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Thursday 27 April

Everton 1-4 Newcastle — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.comRecap, player ratings, highlights
Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on PeacockRecap, player ratings, highlights
Spurs 2-2 Man Utd — Premier League on Peacock

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brighton 6-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday 30 April

AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Fulham 1-2 Man City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Newcastle 3-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Liverpool 4-3 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 1 May

Leicester 2-2 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Tuesday 2 May

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Rearranged games

Wednesday 3 May

3pm: Liverpool v Fulham — Premier League on Peacock
3pm: Man City v West Ham — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Thursday 4 May

3pm: Brighton v Man Utd — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Matchweek 35

Saturday 6 May

Man City vs Leeds – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea — Premier League on Peacock
Spurs v Crystal Palace — Premier League on Peacock
Wolves v Aston Villa — Premier League on Peacock
12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Sunday 7 May

11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
2pm: West Ham v Man Utd — Premier League on Peacock

Monday 8 May

10am: Fulham v Leicester – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
12:30pm: Brighton v Everton – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Matchweek 36

Saturday 13 May

7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Aston Villa v Spurs – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest — Premier League on Peacock
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on Peacock
Man Utd v Wolves — Premier League on Peacock
Southampton v Fulham — Premier League on Peacock

Saturday 14 May

9am: Everton v Man City – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
9am: Brentford vs West Ham — Premier League on Peacock
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Monday 15 May

3pm: Leicester v Liverpool – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Rearranged game

Thursday 18 May

2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton

Matchweek 37

Saturday 20 May

7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunday 21 May

8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea

Monday 22 May

3pm: Newcastle v Leicester

Matchweek 38

Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET

Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By May 3, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title race is (probably) going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season, where every remaining game matters — especially for Arsenal.

It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, and Arsenal may have just effectively thrown away the Premier League title by falling 4-1 to the imperious Citizens, though the Gunners showed their spirit by rebounding to pound Chelsea 3-1.

And now the bookmakers are seeing Arsenal ahead by two point but Man City holding two matches-in-hand… and they are feeling decidedly bullish on the two-time defending champions.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?

Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).

For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they regressed and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal (78 points through 34 games): Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City (76 points through 32 games): Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of May 3, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: DDDLW
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW

Current Premier League table – May 3

Premier League table

Head to NBC Sports’s soccer standings home page

Key injuries

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), William Saliba (back)

Manchester City: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Premier League title odds (As of May 3, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester City: -1600
Arsenal: +800

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 92 points
2. Arsenal – 88 points

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By May 3, 2023, 7:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur one Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.

Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored his 33rd goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, a sort of double coronation moment, and has already added No. 34 in City’s Sunday scrap with Fulham.

The Norwegian is one goal from making a new outright Premier League record. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons, so Haaland’s one goal from a title with zero asterisks (as plain as they might be).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

He’s passed Salah, is level with two English legends, and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Haaland has broken Mohamed Salah’s 38-game season record of 32 goals, scored by the Egyptian King for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44. Haaland currently has seven assists, so he’d need six more involvements over six-plus games (This sentence written early in the Fulham match).

He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 21 now)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 34
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 25
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 20
    4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 17
    5. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 16
    6. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 15
    7. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 15
    8. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 14
    9. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 14
    10. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 13
    11. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11
    12. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    13. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 11
    14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 10
    15. Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 10
    16. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 10
    17. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    18. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    19. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 9
    20. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 9
    21. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 9
    22. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    23. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    24. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 8
    25. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 8
    26. Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace — 8
    27. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 8
    28. Julian Alvarez, Man City — 8
    29. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 7
    30. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7
    31. Solly March, Brighton — 7
    32. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 7
    33. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 7
    34. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 7
    35. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 7

Liverpool vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 3, 2023, 7:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday as the Reds aim to continue their late season push for a top four finish.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v FULHAM

Their dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday showcased the best and worst of Liverpool as they raced into a 3-0 lead but then Spurs made it 3-3 in stoppage time before Diogo Jota scored a last-gasp winner. Perhaps no game this season summed up the Jekyll and Hyde nature of Liverpool better. They sit in fifth-place heading into this game, seven points off the top four with fives game to go.

Fulham put up a brave battle against Manchester City but lost 2-1 at home as they have now lost six of their last eight games to end any hopes they had of European qualification. Still, it has been a fine season for the Cottagers and if they can pick up a few wins in their remaining games then a top 10 finish will surely be secured.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Fulham.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool’s attacking trio of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota look very dangerous and Klopp has received a huge boost with the return of Diaz from injury. The balance of Liverpool is still off as defensively they are coughing up big chances but it is a case of attack being the best form of defense.

Fulham have some injury issues to contend with and their relatively small squad is being stretched to its limits as they make up plenty of games late in the season. Marco Silva’s side put up a great battle against Manchester City and all season long they have been in games and make it very tough for opponents. Carlos Vinicius scoring against City will give him confidence he can step up in the next few games before Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from his lengthy ban.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee),  Naby Keita (undisclosed) | DOUBT: Diogo Jota (back)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (elbow), Andreas Pereira (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (hamstring), Harry Wilson (illness)

