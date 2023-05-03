Liverpool make it five straight wins by beating Fulham

By and May 3, 2023, 4:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool rode a Mohamed Salah penalty kick to three tenuous points and a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday.

The victory moves Liverpool to within four points of 4th-place Manchester United, though the Red Devils have two games in hand at this point. Despite winning five straight in the PL, all the Reds can do is hope for an almighty collapse by their bitter rivals, or it’ll be the Europa League for Jurgen Klopp and Co., next season.

Fulham (45 points – 10th place), meanwhile, are clinging to their place in the top half of the table, five points above Crystal Palace and six above Chelsea, with four games left to play.

Darwin Nunez won the penalty for Liverpool in the 37th minute, when he was cut down by Issa Diop inside the penalty area. Salah smashed the ball straight down the middle and beat Bernd Leno with pure power for his 18th goal of the season. Salah is now just two goals away from three straight 20-goal season, and 20 (or more) goals in five of his six seasons at Liverpool.

______

 

Stars of the show

Liverpool vs Fulham
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Liverpool will try to keep their faint top-four hopes alive on Saturday (12:30 pm ET), when they welcome Brentford (50 points – 9th place) to Anfield. Fulham will be back in action on Monday (10 am ET), when relegation-threatened Leicester (30 points – 16th place)

Liverpool vs Fulham, live score: 1-0

39th minute – Mohamed Salah converts from penalty spot, gives Liverpool 1-0 lead

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool’s attacking trio of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota look very dangerous and Klopp has received a huge boost with the return of Diaz from injury. The balance of Liverpool is still off as defensively they are coughing up big chances but it is a case of attack being the best form of defense.

Fulham have some injury issues to contend with and their relatively small squad is being stretched to its limits as they make up plenty of games late in the season. Marco Silva’s side put up a great battle against Manchester City and all season long they have been in games and make it very tough for opponents. Carlos Vinicius scoring against City will give him confidence he can step up in the next few games before Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from his lengthy ban.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee),  Naby Keita (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)

Manchester City back in PL title lead as Haaland breaks goals record

By and May 3, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Erling Haaland broke the Premier League record for goals in a single season and Manchester City went back atop the table with a 3-0 victory over West Ham at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory puts Manchester City (79 points) back above Arsenal (78) while still holding a crucial game-in-hand advantage on the Gunners. The title is officially City’s to lose. Though expected, the defeat leaves West Ham (34 points – 15th place) still on the edge of relegation danger and safety, four points above the bottom-three with four games left to play.

Manchester City’s possession and pressure were relentless from opening to closing whistles, but the West Ham defense — Angelo Ogbonna, in particular — defended desperately for the entirety of the first half. Until they no longer could.

Riyad Mahrez delivered a stellar free kick to the back post just five minutes into the second half, and Nathan Ake applied the thunderous header to beat Lukasz Fabianski and make it 1-0 to the two-time defending Premier League champions.

20 minutes later, history was made. Jack Grealish dribbled through the heart of West Ham’s midfield and slotted a perfectly timed and weighted through ball to Haaland, who dinked the ball over the flailing Fabianski and wheeled away to his corner-flag coronation.

Phil Foden added goal no. 3 (his 10th of the PL season and 14th in all competitions) with a deflected strike in the 85th minute.

Stars of the show

Manchester City vs West Ham
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Manchester City’s quest for a third straight Premier League title will continue on Saturday (10 am ET), when relegation-threaten Leeds (30 points – 17th place) visit the Etihad. West Ham will host the other side of Manchester (United) at London Stadium on Sunday (2 pm ET).

Manchester City vs West Ham, final score: 3-0

50th minute – Nathan Ake heads home to send City back to the top

71st minute – Erling Haaland scores goal no. 35, breaks Premier League single-season record

85th minute – Phil Foden completes the scoring with a strike from distance

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Erling Haaland is one goal from sitting alone atop the Premier League single-season goal list, and that’s not a bad way to spend your first season in a new league. Rodri, John Stones, and Jack Grealish have also been in borderline career form over the past few weeks.

West Ham has some busy, electric attackers in Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, but be sure to watch how Lukasz Fabianski looks early in this one. The veteran keeper has a bit of feast or famine to his game, and he’ll need to be in feast mode to get something off of City.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Premier League single season goal record: Haaland passes Shearer, Cole

By May 3, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League season goal record has fallen — all of them — as Erling Haaland bagged his 35th goal of the season for Manchester City on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah’s mark for a 38-game season was first to go, when Haaland hit 33. Now, it’s Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s now-former record for goals in a 42-game season (34) that has gone.

It was quite clear ever since Haaland’s debut, when he scored twice against West Ham back in August, that the Premier League record books would be threatened with a significant re-write at some point, but in his first season?

The numbers get more and more mind-boggling every time he takes the field, which he will still do five more times before season’s end. 35 down, so what’s next? 40?

Erling Haaland record goal video: Make it 35 for No. 9

Premier League single season goal record, 38-game season

  1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 35
  2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
  3. Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  5. Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  6. Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  7. Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  8. Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  9. Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Premier League single season goal record, all seasons

  • Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 35
  • Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34
  • Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31
  • Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
  • Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
  • Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
  • Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
  • Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
  • Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30

Newcastle vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 3, 2023, 11:25 AM EDT
0 Comments

Red-hot Newcastle host title-chasing Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday and it promises to be quite the spectacle.

Newcastle have won eight of their last nine Premier League games to all but secure UEFA Champions League qualification and Eddie Howe saw his side win all three of their games last week, scoring 13 goals in the process. They dispatched Southampton 3-1 last time out and despite starting slowly, their quality shone through and they have so many in-form attacking options.

Arsenal have slumped in recent weeks and Mikel Arteta’s young side know they need to win out to have a realistic chance of winning the Premier League. After they lost at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side have caught them and have games in-hand as the Gunners have just run out of steam. Still, what a season they have had and they beat Chelsea 3-1 in midweek to prove they are still up for the fight. Can they finish the season strongly and push City all the way?

Here’s everything you need for Newcastle vs Arsenal.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has been back to his best in recent weeks, while Bruno Guimaraes is running games and the likes of Joe Willock, Joelinton and Alexander Isak have been unplayable at times. When this Newcastle side gets going and St James’ Park is fully behind them, there are few teams who can stop them.

Arsenal’s top four hopes unravelled at Newcastle at around this time last season and Arteta will be hoping his young side learned from that harsh lesson. Even if they don’t win the title they have still taken a huge, and unexpected, step forward this season as they’ve already qualified for the Champions League. But there is now a bit of a negative vibe around the Gunners as defensive mistakes have crept in all over the place over the last few weeks as their title bid has stalled. The likes of Jorginho, Trossard and Kiwior came in and played well against Chelsea and are likely to keep their place.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) | DOUBT: Sean Longstaff (foot)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock) | DOUBT: Gabriel (knock)

Report: Lionel Messi set to leave PSG after suspension for unapproved trip

By May 3, 2023, 11:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Lionel Messi has reportedly been suspended by PSG for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia for sponsorship commitments, thus missing training on Monday, and that may well signal the end of his time with Les Parisiens.

[ MORE: FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout ]

PSG boss Christophe Galtier reportedly told the PSG players that they would be given Monday and Tuesday off from training, if they were to beat Lorient on Sunday. Lorient handed PSG a shocking 3-1 defeat, and the players were called in for training on Monday.

Messi flew to Saudi Arabia following the defeat and did not report to training on Monday. PSG initially considered handing the 35-year-old a fine, as “the situation created tensions within the dressing room, with some players unhappy with the incident,” according to a report from ESPN.

[ MORE: Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023 ]

Now, Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG have decided to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks (two games), and Guillem Balague says that neither the club nor Messi has any desire to act upon a previously-agreed but unsigned contract extension.

With his PSG contract is set to expire this summer and widely reported interest from MLS (Inter Miami) and Saudi Arabia (Al Hilal), surely there’s plenty of drama to come from Camp Messi.

Barcelona have also explored the possibility of bringing Messi back to Camp Nou following his dramatic departure in the summer of 2021.

