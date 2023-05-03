Man City vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Can Arsenal rally to win a long-sought Premier League crown, or will Manchester City chase it down to claim yet another Premier League title?

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season took a pause after Matchweek 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Brighton 6-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday 30 April

AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Fulham 1-2 Man City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, highlights

Newcastle 3-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Liverpool 4-3 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 1 May

Leicester 2-2 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Tuesday 2 May

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY— Recap, player ratings, highlights

Rearranged games

Wednesday 3 May

3pm: Liverpool v Fulham — Premier League on Peacock

3pm: Man City v West Ham — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Thursday 4 May

3pm: Brighton v Man Utd — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Premier League table – May 3, 2023

Latest standings on NBC Sports’ scoreboard

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium

9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED

11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY– RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVE – Recap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay – Recap/highlights

Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights – Player ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights/Reaction

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

Brentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/Highlights

Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE – Recap/highlights

AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium – Match preview

Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock Premium – Recap/highlights

Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium – Recap/highlights

Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVE – Recap/highlights

Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVE – Recap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium – Recap/Highlights

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock Premium – Recap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights

Spurs 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

West Ham 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Brentford 3-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Wolves 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Arsenal 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Leicester 4-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Southampton 1-2 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Sunday 12 February

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Man City 3-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 13 February

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Wednesday 15 February – Rearranged game

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City (rearranged) – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Brighton 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Everton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Sunday 19 February

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Spurs 2-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

Fulham 1-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Saturday 25 February

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Leeds 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 26 February

Spurs 2-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/highlights/analysis

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Brighton

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

Arsenal 4-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

Man City 2-0 Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Brighton 4-0 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Chelsea 1-0 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAY– Recap/highlights/analysis

Wolves 1-0 Spurs – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Southampton 1-0 Leicester – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 5 March

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Monday 6 March

Brentford 3-2 Fulham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/highlights/analysis

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/analysis/highlights

Everton 1-0 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/analysis/highlights

Leeds 2-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/analysis/highlights

Leicester 1-3 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/analysis/highlights

Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/analysis/highlights

Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/analysis/highlights

Sunday 12 March

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAY– Recap/analysis/highlights

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/analysis/highlights

West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/analysis/highlights

Newcastle 2-1 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap/analysis/highlights

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap, highlights, analysis

Southampton 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap, highlights, analysis

Matchweek 28

Friday 17 March

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/player ratings/highlights

Saturday 18 March

Aston Villa 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/player ratings/highlights

Brentford 1-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/player ratings/highlights

Southampton 3-3 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/player ratings/highlights

Wolves 2-4 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/player ratings/highlights

Chelsea 2-2 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/player ratings/highlights

Sunday 19 March

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/player ratings/highlights

Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals

Brighton v Man Utd

Man City v West Ham

Liverpool v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

Man City 4-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Arsenal 4-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Brighton 3-3 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Sunday 2 April

West Ham 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Monday 3 April

Everton 1-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY– Recap/video/player ratings

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Wednesday 5 April

Man United 1-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

West Ham 1-5 Newcastle — USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/video/player ratings

Matchweek 30

Saturday 8 April

Man Utd 2-0 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Brentford 1-2 Newcastle — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Fulham 0-1 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Spurs 2-1 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Wolves 1-0 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Southampton 1-4 Man City — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 9 April

Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 31

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Chelsea 1-2 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Everton 1-2 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace —FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Spurs 2-3 AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Wolves 2-0 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Man City 3-1 Leicester — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 16 April

West Ham 2-2 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Monday 17 April

Leeds 1-6 Liverpool — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Saturday 22 April

Fulham 2-1 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Leicester 2-1 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 23 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Newcastle 6-1 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action

Man Utd v Chelsea

Brighton v Man City

Matchweek 33

Tuesday 25 April

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Leeds 1-1 Leicester — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Wednesday 26 April

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Chelsea 0-2 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

West Ham 1-2 Liverpool — FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, highlights

Man City 4-1 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Thursday 27 April

Everton 1-4 Newcastle — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com – Recap, player ratings, highlights

Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on Peacock – Recap, player ratings, highlights

Spurs 2-2 Man Utd — Premier League on Peacock

Matchweek 35

Saturday 6 May

Man City vs Leeds – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea — Premier League on Peacock

Spurs v Crystal Palace — Premier League on Peacock

Wolves v Aston Villa — Premier League on Peacock

12:30pm: Liverpool v Brentford – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Sunday 7 May

11:30am: Newcastle v Arsenal – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

2pm: West Ham v Man Utd — Premier League on Peacock

Monday 8 May

10am: Fulham v Leicester – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

12:30pm: Brighton v Everton – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Southampton – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Matchweek 36

Saturday 13 May

7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Aston Villa v Spurs – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest — Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on Peacock

Man Utd v Wolves — Premier League on Peacock

Southampton v Fulham — Premier League on Peacock

Saturday 14 May

9am: Everton v Man City – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

9am: Brentford vs West Ham — Premier League on Peacock

11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Monday 15 May

3pm: Leicester v Liverpool – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Rearranged game

Thursday 18 May

2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton

Matchweek 37

Saturday 20 May

7:30am: Spurs v Brentford

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Wolves v Everton

12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunday 21 May

8:30am: West Ham v Leeds

9am: Brighton v Southampton

11am: Man City v Chelsea

Monday 22 May

3pm: Newcastle v Leicester

Matchweek 38

Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET

Arsenal v Wolves

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds v Spurs

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Fulham

Southampton v Liverpool

