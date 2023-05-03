Newcastle have won eight of their last nine Premier League games to all but secure UEFA Champions League qualification and Eddie Howe saw his side win all three of their games last week, scoring 13 goals in the process. They dispatched Southampton 3-1 last time out and despite starting slowly, their quality shone through and they have so many in-form attacking options.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has been back to his best in recent weeks, while Bruno Guimaraes is running games and the likes of Joe Willock, Joelinton and Alexander Isak have been unplayable at times. When this Newcastle side gets going and St James’ Park is fully behind them, there are few teams who can stop them.
Arsenal’s top four hopes unravelled at Newcastle at around this time last season and Arteta will be hoping his young side learned from that harsh lesson. Even if they don’t win the title they have still taken a huge, and unexpected, step forward this season as they’ve already qualified for the Champions League. But there is now a bit of a negative vibe around the Gunners as defensive mistakes have crept in all over the place over the last few weeks as their title bid has stalled. The likes of Jorginho, Trossard and Kiwior came in and played well against Chelsea and are likely to keep their place.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) | DOUBT: Sean Longstaff (foot)
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)
The victory may have come too late for Arsenal (76 points), though, as they only lead Manchester City by two points, but the two-time defending champions now have two games in hand on the Gunners. The defeat leaves Chelsea (39 points) in 12th, down a spot from where they began matchweek 34.
Arsenal flew out of the starting gate and went ahead after just 18 minutes. Granit Xhaka made his way down the left channel, in acres of space with all the time in the world, and cut a cross back to the top of the penalty area, where Martin Odegaard arrived with picture-perfect timing and technique. Odegaard thumped the ball with his left foot, guiding it over Kepa Arrizabalaga’s hand and just under the crossbar for a 1-0 lead.
13 minutes later, Odegaard struck again, with an all-too-familiar, left-footed sweeping motion. Again, it was Xhaka who did the work on the left and found the Norwegian, this time nearer to the penalty spot, with an inch-perfect pass.
Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0 just three minutes after that, as he cleaned up another busy scene inside Chelsea’s six-yard box after Xhaka was initially denied by Arrizabalaga.
Chelsea got a goal back in the 65th minute, as Noni Madueke scored his first goal since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven in January. Madueke made a diagonal run from the right wing and got behind Gabriel Magalhaes as Mateo Kovacic’s pass soared over the Arsenal defense. Madueke got a faint touch on the bouncing ball, hitting it into the ground and bounding over Aaron Ramsdale’s flailing right hand.
Arsenal will continue their chase of the title on Sunday (11:30 am ET), when they head to the northeast of England to face 3rd-place Newcastle at St. James’ Park. Chelsea will visit Bournemouth on Saturday (10 am ET).
18th minute – Martin Odegaard puts Arsenal ahead with a cool finish
31st minute – Odegaard guides another left-footed laser home for 2-0
34th minute – Gabriel Jesus cleans up a six-yard-box scramble to make it 3-0
65th minute – Noni Madueke touches home a late consolation goal for Chelsea
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
What kind of reaction are we going to see from the Gunners? Aaron Ramsdale has said anything can happen and Arsenal aren't giving up on their title hopes but it looks pretty unlikely Manchester City will slip up now. Arteta has stuck with the same players in recent weeks but it seems like Leandro Trossard and Jorginho will start this game. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli froze against Man City but they should be back to their marauding best.
Chelsea have so many quality players but how does Lampard put them together? Against Brentford they played four central midfielders in the team and Chelsea are almost in damage limitation mode right now. That is a sad state of affairs for a squad this talented. They are totally lacking in confidence, a plan and momentum. If it is Mauricio Pochettino who comes in this summer, he has a heck of a job on his hands.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)
🧱 Kiwior at the back ⚖️ Jorginho in the middle 🪄 Trossard on the wing
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
