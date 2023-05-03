Red-hot Newcastle host title-chasing Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday and it promises to be quite the spectacle.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE v ARSENAL

Newcastle have won eight of their last nine Premier League games to all but secure UEFA Champions League qualification and Eddie Howe saw his side win all three of their games last week, scoring 13 goals in the process. They dispatched Southampton 3-1 last time out and despite starting slowly, their quality shone through and they have so many in-form attacking options.

Arsenal have slumped in recent weeks and Mikel Arteta’s young side know they need to win out to have a realistic chance of winning the Premier League. After they lost at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side have caught them and have games in-hand as the Gunners have just run out of steam. Still, what a season they have had and they beat Chelsea 3-1 in midweek to prove they are still up for the fight. Can they finish the season strongly and push City all the way?

Here’s everything you need for Newcastle vs Arsenal.

Premier League news Arsenal breeze by Chelsea to reclaim PL’s top spot (for now) Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live... Manchester City title tracker – How can Man City win the Premier League?

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson has been back to his best in recent weeks, while Bruno Guimaraes is running games and the likes of Joe Willock, Joelinton and Alexander Isak have been unplayable at times. When this Newcastle side gets going and St James’ Park is fully behind them, there are few teams who can stop them.

Arsenal’s top four hopes unravelled at Newcastle at around this time last season and Arteta will be hoping his young side learned from that harsh lesson. Even if they don’t win the title they have still taken a huge, and unexpected, step forward this season as they’ve already qualified for the Champions League. But there is now a bit of a negative vibe around the Gunners as defensive mistakes have crept in all over the place over the last few weeks as their title bid has stalled. The likes of Jorginho, Trossard and Kiwior came in and played well against Chelsea and are likely to keep their place.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) | DOUBT: Sean Longstaff (foot)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Latest USMNT news USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports