Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 16 assists this Premier League season are five more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 102 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 63 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Will Chelsea recover?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?
Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).
For a while it looked like Manchester United could come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade, but they regressed and it is now truly a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
Harry Kane scored a gorgeous winner for Tottenham Hotspur one Saturday, giving him 23 on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Haaland scored his 33rd goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, a sort of double coronation moment, and has already added No. 34 in City’s Sunday scrap with Fulham.
The Norwegian is one goal from making a new outright Premier League record. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons, so Haaland’s one goal from a title with zero asterisks (as plain as they might be).
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
He’s passed Salah, is level with two English legends, and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Haaland has broken Mohamed Salah’s 38-game season record of 32 goals, scored by the Egyptian King for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44. Haaland currently has seven assists, so he’d need six more involvements over six-plus games (This sentence written early in the Fulham match).
He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 21 now)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Their dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday showcased the best and worst of Liverpool as they raced into a 3-0 lead but then Spurs made it 3-3 in stoppage time before Diogo Jota scored a last-gasp winner. Perhaps no game this season summed up the Jekyll and Hyde nature of Liverpool better. They sit in fifth-place heading into this game, seven points off the top four with fives game to go.
How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool’s attacking trio of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota look very dangerous and Klopp has received a huge boost with the return of Diaz from injury. The balance of Liverpool is still off as defensively they are coughing up big chances but it is a case of attack being the best form of defense.
Fulham have some injury issues to contend with and their relatively small squad is being stretched to its limits as they make up plenty of games late in the season. Marco Silva’s side put up a great battle against Manchester City and all season long they have been in games and make it very tough for opponents. Carlos Vinicius scoring against City will give him confidence he can step up in the next few games before Aleksandar Mitrovic returns from his lengthy ban.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed) | DOUBT: Diogo Jota (back)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (elbow), Andreas Pereira (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (hamstring), Harry Wilson (illness)