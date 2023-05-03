Premier League single season goal record: Haaland passes Shearer, Cole

The Premier League season goal record has fallen — all of them — as Erling Haaland bagged his 35th goal of the season for Manchester City on Wednesday.
Mohamed Salah’s mark for a 38-game season was first to go, when Haaland hit 33. Now, it’s Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s now-former record for goals in a 42-game season (34) that has gone.
[ WATCH: All 33 of Erling Haaland’s Premier League goals this season ]
It was quite clear ever since Haaland’s debut, when he scored twice against West Ham back in August, that the Premier League record books would be threatened with a significant re-write at some point, but in his first season?
The numbers get more and more mind-boggling every time he takes the field, which he will still do five more times before season’s end. 35 down, so what’s next? 40?
Erling Haaland record goal video: Make it 35 for No. 9
Premier League single season goal record, 38-game season
- Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 35
- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
- Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
- Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
- Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
- Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
- Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30
Premier League single season goal record, all seasons
- Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 — 35
- Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 — 34
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 — 34
- Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 — 32
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 — 31
- Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 — 31
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 — 31
- Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 — 31
- Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 — 30
- Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 — 30
- Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 — 30
- Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 — 30