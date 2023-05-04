The victory sends Brighton (55 points) beyond Aston Villa and Tottenham (both on 54 points) as Roberto De Zerbi’s side, which has two games in hand on Spurs and Villa, closes in on Europa League qualification. Manchester United (63 points – 4th place) are suddenly not so far ahead that the Seagulls can’t conceivably catch them, though Brighton only have one game in hand on the Red Devils.
Though it so nearly ended scoreless, Brighton vs Manchester United was anything but boring or uneventful. The two sides combined to take 37 shots, with 10 saves and 2.88 xG between them before the decisive penalty kick nearly 10 minutes into stoppage time.
Kaoru Mitoma had Brighton’s first and perhaps best scoring chance (from open play) after just four minutes, as the Japanese international raced in behind and met the out-rushing David de Gea one on one. Mitoma looked likely to score given his recent form, but he blasted the ball into De Gea’s face, resulting in a lengthy treatment stoppage.
Manchester United’s two best looks also came in the first half, with Antony pulling a shot wide in just the 2nd minute and Marcus Rashford having his left-footed shot saved by Jason Steele in the 28th.
The critical moment came in the 95th minute, when a Brighton corner kick soared toward the penalty spot, with Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw going up to win the header. Lindelof couldn’t get his head to the ball and neither could Shaw, but Shaw did get a hand on it — raised head-high — which eventually triggered a video review, and a belated penalty, which Alexis Mac Allister dispatched with power and precision with 98 minutes on the clock.
Brighton will continue their European chase on Monday (12:30 pm ET), when relegation-threatened Everton (29 points – 19th place) visit the south coast. Manchester United will be back in action on Sunday (2 pm ET), facing another relegation candidate in West Ham (34 points – 15th place).
90th minute +9 – Alexis Mac Allister hammers penalty past David de Gea after Luke Shaw handball
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Brighton is firing on all cylinders as it comes off a six-star blowout of Wolves that feature braces from not one but three Seagulls: Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross, and Danny Welbeck. Who will stay hot at home against Man United.
Does Casemiro have a shot at being in the Premier League Best XI this season? He’s missed six games from red card suspensions alone but he’s been a mood-changing part of Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford revolution.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Scott McTominay (knock)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but West Ham has a difficult run-in and both Leeds and Leicester City are within one wrong weekend of the bottom three. The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Liverpool seeks a fifth-straight win that would keep it in fifth place and trending upward when it hosts Brentford at Anfield on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Reds have 56 points. While not ruled out of the top-four chase, Liverpool’s best bet is to keep scoring goals and looking more and more like the team that was expected to contend for a Premier League title.
After being hammered 4-1 at Bournemouth, Leeds have brought in a third manager of the season as Sam Allardyce (yes, Big Sam is back) has arrived for their final four games to try and save them from relegation. Javi Gracia was fired after just 12 games in charge (winning three of his 11 PL games) and director of football Victor Orta has also left as the Yorkshire side are in freefall. They have lost five of their last seven games and although they sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, they have to play Man City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham in their remaining four games. Can Big Sam pull off his greatest escape yet?
How to watch Manchester City vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10m ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
City are firing on all cylinders and are grinding out the wins they need to surge to the top of the table. Pep Guardiola is rotating his side expertly and with a UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Real Madrid coming up next week, he may even rest a few key men for this game. Still, how can you leave out Erling Haaland? He rested a few for the midweek win against West Ham and City’s squad is so strong, and mostly injury free, that Guardiola has the luxury of being able to keep everyone as fresh as possible. Nobody wants to play City right now.
Allardyce has come in with plenty of confidence but he knows he has a tough task to keep Leeds up. Simply put they just have to stop conceding goals. Can this squad of players do that? For so many years they have been a cavalier, attack-minded team and Allardyce’s tactics may not work with this group of players. Even with Patrick Bamford back among the goals, Leeds will struggle to get anything out of their next two games and it seems like their survival hopes hinge on a trip to West Ham and a home game against Tottenham in the final two weeks of the season.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | DOUBT: Kevin de Bruyne (illness)
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Luis Sinisterra (ankle – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | DOUBT: Liam Cooper (muscle injury)