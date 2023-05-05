Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea will fall behind Bournemouth if the reeling Blues can’t beat the reinvigorated Cherries at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard has overseen five-straight losses, four in the Premier League, and Chelsea sits 12th with 39 points.

That’s the same point total as their Saturday hosts, who have won four-of-five to surge clear of what was presumed to be a near-cemented bottom three finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Chelsea.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Marcus Tavernier will be out for Bournemouth, and the club’s a lot better when he’s available, but Dango Ouattara should be well-rested and Dominic Solanke is really delivering whether through goals, assists, or hold-up play.

Chelsea got a goal from January signing Noni Madueke in a 3-1 midweek loss to Arsenal. Hopefully the youngster can kick-on and Lampard has no reason not to trot the 21-year-old back out onto the pitch.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kieffer Moore (head), Hamed Traore (ankle), Chris Mepham (thigh) | OUT: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring), Mason Mount (groin), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Armando Broja (torn ACL – out for season)

