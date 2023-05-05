Alexis Mac Allister converted from the penalty spot to give Brighton a 1-0 stoppage-time victory over Manchester United, and 6th place in the Premier League table, at Amex Stadium on Thursday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The victory sends Brighton (55 points) beyond Aston Villa and Tottenham (both on 54 points) as Roberto De Zerbi’s side, which has two games in hand on Spurs and Villa, closes in on Europa League qualification. Manchester United (63 points – 4th place) are suddenly not so far ahead that the Seagulls can’t conceivably catch them, though Brighton only have one game in hand on the Red Devils.

Though it so nearly ended scoreless, Brighton vs Manchester United was anything but boring or uneventful. The two sides combined to take 37 shots, with 10 saves and 2.88 xG between them before the decisive penalty kick nearly 10 minutes into stoppage time.

WATCH BRIGHTON vs MANCHESTER UNITED FULL MATCH REPLAY

Kaoru Mitoma had Brighton’s first and perhaps best scoring chance (from open play) after just four minutes, as the Japanese international raced in behind and met the out-rushing David de Gea one on one. Mitoma looked likely to score given his recent form, but he blasted the ball into De Gea’s face, resulting in a lengthy treatment stoppage.

Manchester United’s two best looks also came in the first half, with Antony pulling a shot wide in just the 2nd minute and Marcus Rashford having his left-footed shot saved by Jason Steele in the 28th.

The critical moment came in the 95th minute, when a Brighton corner kick soared toward the penalty spot, with Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw going up to win the header. Lindelof couldn’t get his head to the ball and neither could Shaw, but Shaw did get a hand on it — raised head-high — which eventually triggered a video review, and a belated penalty, which Alexis Mac Allister dispatched with power and precision with 98 minutes on the clock.

Latest Premier League news Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Brighton will continue their European chase on Monday (12:30 pm ET), when relegation-threatened Everton (29 points – 19th place) visit the south coast. Manchester United will be back in action on Sunday (2 pm ET), facing another relegation candidate in West Ham (34 points – 15th place).

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Brighton vs Manchester United, final score: 1-0

90th minute +9 – Alexis Mac Allister hammers penalty past David de Gea after Luke Shaw handball

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Brighton is firing on all cylinders as it comes off a six-star blowout of Wolves that feature braces from not one but three Seagulls: Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross, and Danny Welbeck. Who will stay hot at home against Man United.

Does Casemiro have a shot at being in the Premier League Best XI this season? He’s missed six games from red card suspensions alone but he’s been a mood-changing part of Erik ten Hag’s Old Trafford revolution.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Evan Ferguson (ankle)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Scott McTominay (knock)

Follow @NicholasMendola