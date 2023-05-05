Fulham host Leicester at Craven Cottage on Monday as the Foxes aim to grab another big win to boost their bid to stay in the Premier League.

The Cottagers have suffered serious injury and suspension issues in recent weeks but Marco Silva’s patched-up side still put in a very good display and only lost 1-0 at Liverpool in midweek as they were incensed by the awarding of a penalty kick which turned out to be the difference. They are fully focused on finishing in the top 10.

Leicester are fully focused on staying in the Premier League and Dean Smith is looking to go four games unbeaten as Leicester followed up their win against Wolves with draws against relegation rivals Leeds and Everton. They could have won the latter but James Maddison had a penalty kick saved. The Foxes go into Matchweek 35 sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

How to watch Fulham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Monday (May 8)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Fulham probably need one more win to secure a top 10 finish and that would be an incredible achievement for Marco Silva’s side in their first season back in the Premier League. Their form has stalled in recent weeks due to the suspension of Aleksandar Mitrovic and key injuries (Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira) impacting their relatively small squad. Willian, Harry Wilson and Joao Palhinha are stepping up and trying to get the Cottagers back on the front foot after seven defeats in their last nine games.

Leicester look more dangerous in attack and Dean Smith has figured out how to get the best out of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka. Defensively there are still some issues but the Foxes are hanging in games and have worked out they are much better off just going for it. They could be back in the bottom three by the time they kick off on Monday and with Liverpool and Newcastle up next, this trip to Fulham just has to yield a vital three points.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Kelechi Iheanacho (adductor) | DOUBT: Jonny Evans (calf), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

