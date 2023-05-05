Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi has apologized after his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia for sponsorship commitments, thus missing training on Monday.

Messi was reportedly suspended by PSG for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia for sponsorship commitments, thus missing training, and that may well signal the end of his time with Les Parisiens.

[ MORE: FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout ]

PSG boss Christophe Galtier reportedly told the PSG players that they would be given Monday and Tuesday off from training, if they were to beat Lorient on Sunday. Lorient handed PSG a shocking 3-1 defeat, and the players were called in for training on Monday.

Messi flew to Saudi Arabia following the defeat and did not report to training on Monday. PSG initially considered handing the 35-year-old a fine, as “the situation created tensions within the dressing room, with some players unhappy with the incident,” according to a report from ESPN.

Lionel Messi has since issued this apology and has put the ball in PSG’s court.

Leo Messi statement 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi “I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organized and I couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before…”. “I apologize to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me”. pic.twitter.com/GBuarEgwSl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2023

[ MORE: Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023 ]

Now, Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG have decided to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks (two games), and Guillem Balague says that neither the club nor Messi has any desire to act upon a previously-agreed but unsigned contract extension.

With his PSG contract is set to expire this summer and widely reported interest from MLS (Inter Miami) and Saudi Arabia (Al Hilal), surely there’s plenty of drama to come from Camp Messi.

Barcelona have also explored the possibility of bringing Messi back to Camp Nou following his dramatic departure in the summer of 2021.

🚨 Paris Saint-Germain have decided to suspend Lionel Messi with immediate effect for two weeks, sources confirm. The suspension will take place now after Messi’s trip to Saudi NOT authorized by the club as per @RMCSport. Messi side, still waiting on official communication. pic.twitter.com/j223WK2r5Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023

Follow @AndyEdMLS