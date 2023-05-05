Lionel Messi issued apology after suspension for unapproved trip

By May 5, 2023, 3:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Lionel Messi has apologized after his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia for sponsorship commitments, thus missing training on Monday.

Messi was reportedly suspended by PSG for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia for sponsorship commitments, thus missing training, and that may well signal the end of his time with Les Parisiens.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier reportedly told the PSG players that they would be given Monday and Tuesday off from training, if they were to beat Lorient on Sunday. Lorient handed PSG a shocking 3-1 defeat, and the players were called in for training on Monday.

Messi flew to Saudi Arabia following the defeat and did not report to training on Monday. PSG initially considered handing the 35-year-old a fine, as “the situation created tensions within the dressing room, with some players unhappy with the incident,” according to a report from ESPN.

Lionel Messi has since issued this apology and has put the ball in PSG’s court.

Now, Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG have decided to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks (two games), and Guillem Balague says that neither the club nor Messi has any desire to act upon a previously-agreed but unsigned contract extension.

With his PSG contract is set to expire this summer and widely reported interest from MLS (Inter Miami) and Saudi Arabia (Al Hilal), surely there’s plenty of drama to come from Camp Messi.

Barcelona have also explored the possibility of bringing Messi back to Camp Nou following his dramatic departure in the summer of 2021.

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By May 5, 2023, 3:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal, once surging toward the Premier League title, no longer controls its destiny after their 4-1 loss at Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side are now back on top.

So what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are one point ahead with a one game in-hand.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios? How many points do they need Man City to drop to try and get back on top?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With four games remaining for Arsenal they no longer control their own destiny and are at the mercy of Manchester City game in-hand.

Arsenal has 78 points through 34 games, while Man City has 79 in 33.

Man City’s win over the Gunners at the Etihad lowered Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points.

If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least five points and probably six. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 5, 2023, 3:03 PM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, and uneven Tottenham are looking less and less likely to feature in the conversation much longer. Liverpool is alive and Chelsea is not while Fulham dropped like a boulder, leaving things open for another surprise package.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Everton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Wolves have moved well clear of the bottom three but West Ham has a difficult run-in and both Leeds and Leicester City are within one wrong weekend of the bottom three. The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 5

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By May 5, 2023, 3:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea will fall behind Bournemouth if the reeling Blues can’t beat the reinvigorated Cherries at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard has overseen five-straight losses, four in the Premier League, and Chelsea sits 12th with 39 points.

That’s the same point total as their Saturday hosts, who have won four-of-five to surge clear of what was presumed to be a near-cemented bottom three finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Chelsea.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Marcus Tavernier will be out for Bournemouth, and the club’s a lot better when he’s available, but Dango Ouattara should be well-rested and Dominic Solanke is really delivering whether through goals, assists, or hold-up play.

Chelsea got a goal from January signing Noni Madueke in a 3-1 midweek loss to Arsenal. Hopefully the youngster can kick-on and Lampard has no reason not to trot the 21-year-old back out onto the pitch.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kieffer Moore (head), Hamed Traore (ankle), Chris Mepham (thigh) | OUT: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring), Mason Mount (groin), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Armando Broja (torn ACL – out for season)

Premier League promotion: Who is in the mix to make Championship playoffs?

By May 5, 2023, 3:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

First, Championship side Burnley confirmed their return to the Premier League when they were promoted back to the top flight of English football with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in early April.

And Vincent Kompany’s side then won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers.

Now, Sheffield United will be promoted alongside them after two seasons down in the second division following their relegation in 2021.

The Blades booked their Premier League return with a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, guaranteeing that Paul Heckingbottom’s side will finish 2nd.

Middlesbrough’s trying to get back to the top flight, too, as are a number of familiar names are also vying to reach the Championships playoffs: Blackburn, Sunderland…

Yep, there’s still plenty to decide before the playoff field is set!

How were Burnley promoted?

Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United dropped out of the FA Cup with Saturday’s loss to Manchester City in the semifinal round, but the Blades will almost certainly get a rematch next season in the Premier League.

The Blades were rock solid on both ends of the field, with the league’s 3rd-best scoring record (67 goals) and the 2nd-best defensive record (36 conceded). 23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye leads the way with 13 league goals thus far, with Oliver McBurnie (11) and James McAtee (8) not so far behind.

Who else is in the mix for promotion?

Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town and Middlesbrough are in the playoffs.

Coventry City and Millwall control their own destinies in the fight for fifth and sixth, but Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, and West Brom are hoping for a final week win (the final 12 games of the season all kick off at 10am ET on Monday, May 8) and help to reach the playoffs.

Incredibly, the final match day see five teams alive for two spots and two playing each other. Though odds are certainly slim for a couple of them, there are scenarios!

Coventry’s in with a draw at Boro because Millwall and Blackburn are the only teams that can pass them and both will have a maximum of 68 points entering Matchweek 46.

Remaining Matchweek 46 fixture

3. Luton Town (79 points, +18 GD): vs Hull City – PLAYOFF SPOT CONFIRMED

4. Middlesbrough (74 points, +28 GD): vs Coventry City – PLAYOFF SPOT CONFIRMED

5. Coventry City (69 points, +12 GD): at Middlesbrough

6. Millwall (68 points, +8 GD): vs Blackburn Rovers

7. Sunderland (66 points, +10 GD): at Preston

8. West Brom (66 points, +7 GD): at Swansea City

9. Blackburn Rovers (66 points, -3 GD): at Millwall

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Championship table (As of May 5)

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule