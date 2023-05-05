Liverpool vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Liverpool seeks a fifth-straight win that would keep it in fifth place and trending upward when it hosts Brentford at Anfield on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds have 56 points. While not ruled out of the top-four chase, Liverpool’s best bet is to keep scoring goals and looking more and more like the team that was expected to contend for a Premier League title.

Brentford cooled off late in the year after surging through the season and looking capable of challenging for European football.

They still can meet that goal, for sure, but the ninth-place Bees are six points back of Liverpool and have the joint-fewest Premier League matches left on their schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Brentford.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo… the list of impressive Liverpool attackers goes on-and-on and surely the Reds wish they could just have form be an aspect of Champions League qualification.

Ivan Toney has put off-field drama behind him and just keeps banging in the goals. The Bees striker trails only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane for Premier League goals this season.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (chest), Naby Keita (undisclosed) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee).

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (undisclosed) | OUT: Pontus Jansson (thigh), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (calf), Christian Norgaard (calf)

