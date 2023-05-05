Manchester City vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 5, 2023, 6:38 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City host Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and both teams are desperate for wins to achieve their goals.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v LEEDS

City moved to the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday after beating West Ham 3-0 as Erling Haaland set a new record for the most goals scored (35) by a single player in a single Premier League season. He still has five games to go to improve that record too. Pep Guardiola’s side sit one point ahead of Arsenal with a game in-hand and a three-peat now looks very likely.

After being hammered 4-1 at Bournemouth, Leeds have brought in a third manager of the season as Sam Allardyce (yes, Big Sam is back) has arrived for their final four games to try and save them from relegation. Javi Gracia was fired after just 12 games in charge (winning three of his 11 PL games) and director of football Victor Orta has also left as the Yorkshire side are in freefall. They have lost five of their last seven games and although they sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, they have to play Man City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham in their remaining four games. Can Big Sam pull off his greatest escape yet?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Leeds.

Premier League news

Premier League top four
Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League title race
Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

How to watch Manchester City vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

City are firing on all cylinders and are grinding out the wins they need to surge to the top of the table. Pep Guardiola is rotating his side expertly and with a UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Real Madrid coming up next week, he may even rest a few key men for this game. Still, how can you leave out Erling Haaland? He rested a few for the midweek win against West Ham and City’s squad is so strong, and mostly injury free, that Guardiola has the luxury of being able to keep everyone as fresh as possible. Nobody wants to play City right now.

Allardyce has come in with plenty of confidence but he knows he has a tough task to keep Leeds up. Simply put they just have to stop conceding goals. Can this squad of players do that? For so many years they have been a cavalier, attack-minded team and Allardyce’s tactics may not work with this group of players. Even with Patrick Bamford back among the goals, Leeds will struggle to get anything out of their next two games and it seems like their survival hopes hinge on a trip to West Ham and a home game against Tottenham in the final two weeks of the season.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | DOUBT: Kevin de Bruyne (illness)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Luis Sinisterra (ankle – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | DOUBT: Liam Cooper (muscle injury)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT vs Mexico
USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw
Daryl Dike
USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By May 5, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United and Newcastle United, however, can go to bed at night knowing the race is theirs to lose over the final few weeks of the Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Tottenham opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and now Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the door. Spurs are sliding down the table free fall, while Aston Villa just had its red-hot run spoiled by Manchester United. Are they out? It seems likely, as Liverpool and Brighton are now just as well-positioned should Newcastle or Man United really slip up.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, plus who will make the Europa League.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League title race
Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions
Arsenal
Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

Premier League table: Top-four picture

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Aston Villa (A),.

Aston Villa: Wolves (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, May 4: Brighton 1-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 14: Arsenal vs Brighton – 11:30am ET
Thursday, May 18: Newcastle vs Brighton — 2:30pm ET
Wednesday, May 24: Brighton vs Manchester City – 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of May 5, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: LDLLW
Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWWLW
Brighton’s last 5 results: WLWLW
Manchester United’s last 5 results: LWDWW

Premier League top-four odds (As of May 5, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United: -1000
Newcastle: -700
Liverpool: +400
Brighton: +1000
Tottenham: +1400
Aston Villa: +2500

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(May 5, 2023)

3. Newcastle – 76 points
4. Manchester United – 74 points
5. Liverpool – 71 points
6. Brighton – 65 points
7. Tottenham – 62 points
8. Aston Villa – 59 points

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

By May 5, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as six teams are ensconced in the lower reaches of the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolves look to have shaken clear of the rubble, while Leicester City, Leeds and even West Ham all don’t feel great about looking over their shoulders and sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Premier League

Leicester vs Everton
Leicester out of bottom three after 2-2 draw with Everton
Brighton vs Wolves live
Brighton unload six goals on woeful Wolves
Manchester City vs Arsenal live
Manchester City cruise past Arsenal to take control of title race

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Heading into Matchweek 35 there is just one point separating four teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Premier League table, current form – May 1

Premier League table

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds 1-1 Leicester — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, April 27: Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 1: Leicester 2-2 Everton — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 8: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — 10am ET
Sunday, May 21: West Ham vs Leeds — 8:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — 11:30am ET

Premier League relegation odds (As of May 5, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is BetMGMBetMGM is one of our Official Sports Betting Partners and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Bournemouth: +15000
Wolves: +10000
West Ham: +2000
Leicester City: +175
Nottingham Forest: -125
Everton: -150
Leeds: -190
Southampton: -5000

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 43 points
13. Palace, 42 points
14. West Ham, 39 points
15. Bournemouth, 38 points
15. Everton, 36 points
16. Leicester, 35 points
——————————-

17. Nottingham Forest, 34 points – RELEGATED
19. Leeds, 34 points – RELEGATED
20. Southampton, 30 points – RELEGATED

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By May 5, 2023, 6:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title race is (probably) going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season, where every remaining game matters — especially for Arsenal.

It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, and Arsenal may have just effectively thrown away the Premier League title by falling 4-1 to the imperious Citizens, though the Gunners showed their spirit by rebounding to pound Chelsea 3-1.

And now the bookmakers are seeing Man City ahead by one point and having a game in-hand and they are feeling decidedly bullish on the two-time defending champions.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?

Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League top four
Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions
Arsenal
Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal (78 points through 34 games): Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City (79 points through 33 games): Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), Brighton (A), Brentford (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 21: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 11am ET

Current form (As of May 5, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WLDDD
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW

Current Premier League table – May 5

Premier League table

 

Head to NBC Sports’s soccer standings home page

Key injuries

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), William Saliba (back)

Manchester City: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Premier League title odds (As of May 5, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester City: -2500
Arsenal: +1000

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 92 points
2. Arsenal – 88 points

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By May 5, 2023, 6:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal, once surging toward the Premier League title, no longer controls its destiny after their 4-1 loss at Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side are now back on top.

So what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are one point ahead with a one game in-hand.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios? How many points do they need Man City to drop to try and get back on top?

Latest Premier League news

Premier League top four
Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League title race
Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With four games remaining for Arsenal they no longer control their own destiny and are at the mercy of Manchester City game in-hand.

Arsenal has 78 points through 34 games, while Man City has 79 in 33.

Man City’s win over the Gunners at the Etihad lowered Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points.

If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least five points and probably six. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)