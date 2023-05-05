Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as six teams are ensconced in the lower reaches of the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolves look to have shaken clear of the rubble, while Leicester City, Leeds and even West Ham all don’t feel great about looking over their shoulders and sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Heading into Matchweek 35 there is just one point separating four teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Premier League table, current form – May 1

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings

Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings

Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings

Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Tuesday, April 25: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Tuesday, April 25: Leeds 1-1 Leicester — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Thursday, April 27: Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Monday, May 1: Leicester 2-2 Everton — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Monday, May 8: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — 3pm ET

Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — 10am ET

Sunday, May 21: West Ham vs Leeds — 8:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — 11:30am ET

Premier League relegation odds (As of May 5, 2023)

Bournemouth: +15000

Wolves: +10000

West Ham: +2000

Leicester City: +175

Nottingham Forest: -125

Everton: -150

Leeds: -190

Southampton: -5000

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 43 points

13. Palace, 42 points

14. West Ham, 39 points

15. Bournemouth, 38 points

15. Everton, 36 points

16. Leicester, 35 points

——————————-

17. Nottingham Forest, 34 points – RELEGATED

19. Leeds, 34 points – RELEGATED

20. Southampton, 30 points – RELEGATED

